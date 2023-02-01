Read full article on original website
‘Liberated ethnic studies’ K-12 curricula target Jews, Israel
A recently released report from the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) takes aim at the push to introduce a divisive ethnic studies curriculum, which paints Jews and Israel in a negative light. American schools have long taught history and the accomplishments of minority peoples to...
University of Michigan dismisses calls to condemn intifada-themed rally
In 2021, a University of Michigan music professor showed a 1965 film adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Othello,” which featured a white actor in blackface, in class. The professor apologized and stepped down, yet a dean at the university stated that the experience “was hurtful and upsetting to the students in the class,” and the professor’s actions “do not align with our school’s commitment to anti-racist action, diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Israel’s critics continue to hold the Jewish state responsible for Palestinian terror
Warning: Some of the contents of this column are graphic in nature. Reader discretion is advised. Throughout the course of the Palestinians’ century-long war on Zionism, the narrative about their terrorist campaigns against the Jews with whom they had no intention of sharing the land has always been framed as a “cycle of violence.”
Macron to Netanyahu: Proposed Supreme Court changes threaten Israeli democracy
(JTA) — French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if the Israeli government’s proposals to decrease the power of the Supreme Court become law, Paris will no longer consider Israel a “common democracy.”. Macron and Netanyahu, on his first trip to Europe...
A Bay Area billboard battle breaks out between Jews over branding of anti-Zionism
(JTA) — Within two weeks, a series of Bay Area billboards equating anti-Zionism with antisemitism were targeted by activists. In the first incident, an unknown group of culprits wrote “Free Palestine” on them, leading the billboards’ sponsor to replace them and call the graffiti “a hate crime.”
Violence is not the biggest threat to Israel
The latest terror attacks in Jerusalem are being treated by the Biden administration and the media as merely part of a “cycle of violence” between Israel and the Palestinians. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin argues that doing so is based on more than a false moral equivalence between Israeli efforts to root out terrorists and the murderers who committed the massacre at a Neve Ya’akov synagogue. It’s also based on a refusal to understand that it is the Palestinians’ unwillingness to give up their century-old war on Zionism that explains why the conflict continues.
Ilhan Omar sponsors pro-Israel resolution on day that Republicans kick her off a key committee
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The resolution is called “Recognizing Israel as America’s Legitimate and Democratic Ally and Condemning Antisemitism,” and its cosponsors are a who’s-who of the pro-Israel Democrats, including leading Jewish lawmakers. Also on the sponsor list: Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has been one of...
As foreign investors warn over Israel’s future, ratings firm accused of anti-Israel bias says it’s not worried —¸for now
(JTA) — As much of the financial world increasingly eyes political developments in Israel with concern, a company that specializes in assessing investments based on social responsibility criteria made a special announcement Wednesday in which it declared Israel “a low-risk country.”. That designation is both a signal to...
Blinken urged Abbas to adopt US security plan for Jenin
Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to put into action a U.S. security plan aimed at reasserting P.A. control over the cities of Jenin and Nablus in Samaria. “During his meeting with Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday, Blinken stressed that one of the most important...
Jewish institutions have a tool for fighting climate change: their bank accounts
(JTA) — The last eight years have been the hottest in recorded history, causing untold damage across the world — and that destruction is not something that we can reverse with the flick of a switch. We can’t instantly turn back the floods in California nor solve its decade-long drought. We can’t immediately end the wildfires in Colorado, hurricanes in Florida or flash floods in the Northeast and California.
Smotrich doubles revenue withheld from PA over ‘pay for slay’
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Thursday the signing of an order doubling the amount of tax and tariff revenue Israel withholds from the Palestinian Authority because of its “par for slay” policy. “The P.A. finances terrorists and the State of Israel is saying ‘Enough.’ Israeli citizens will...
Miller: ‘Perfect storm’ results in Mideast violence
Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Shaker Heights resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News last weekend’s escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two attacks in east Jerusalem is the result of a “perfect storm.”. A 21-year-old Palestinian gunman killed...
Israel faces ‘threat from within’
There is a cloud over Israel, and not just the normal clouds of war, but a malaise over the whole country. A change that is fundamentally and irreversibly eroding the fabric of society. One-hundred-thousand people marching in the streets of Tel Aviv protesting against the governing coalition’s judiciary proposals, including...
A Torah of resiliency
When times are hard how do you respond? This question of personal resilience, our ability to withstand and overcome difficulties, is a lifelong journey of utmost importance. When struggles appear in our lives, finding answers that best sustain us isn’t easy, especially when our struggles mirror big, societal pains. But the Jewish people are not new to communal crises. We find in parsha Beshalach a series of emergencies that offer us nourishment for tough times.
Beachwood senior Plotkin named leader of USY International Board
Beachwood resident Hannah Plotkin has been involved with her United Synagogue Youth chapter, CRUSY, since ninth grade – finding community, connection and enrichment in her Jewish identity. Now, in the spring of her senior year at Beachwood High School, Hannah is leading the international board. In a role that...
Rabbi Popivker banned from CSU campus, pending appeal
Cleveland State University banned Rabbi Alexander Popivker from campus for at least two years, the university ruled Feb. 1 – a decision he plans to appeal. CSU designated Popivker, a Cleveland Heights resident, with indefinite persona non grata status with an option to appeal, following a hearing. He was arrested on campus Jan. 25, his third visit there in a month, for violating a student’s temporary protection order against him.
