Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps
Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
Delsea over Wildwood - Boys basketball recap
Delsea used a balanced offensive attack to remain consistent during a 55-45 win over Wildwood in Wildwood. Max Van Auken and Chase Ambrosius scored 15 points each as Delsea (12-7) built a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. Junior Hans added 19 points for Wildwood (17-4) but the team was...
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
Girls basketball - South Jersey Invitational Elite Eight: Cinnaminson, Cherokee win
Elite Eight action of the South Jersey Girls Basketball Invitational kicked off at Eastern High School on Saturday evening, and two very different results took shape. In the opening game, top-seeded Cherokee - No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 - had little issue dispatching Clearview, while fifth-seeded Cinnaminson used a defensively stringent third quarter to oust Lenape.
Girls basketball recap: Maffei effort propels Jackson Memorial over Ranney
Zoie Maffei just missed out on the double-double in totaling 23 points and nine rebounds in the Jackson Memorial High girls’ basketball team’s 65-58 victory over Ranney Saturday in Jackson. Kamile Makselyte did pick up the double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Messer also finished with...
Boys Basketball: Shore Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Shore Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and Manasquan, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and the second round will be played on Thursday, Feb. 9. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Middletown South and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena. The final is set for Sunday, Feb. 19, and will be held at Monmouth University.
Haddonfield turns up the heat, upends No. 20 Moorestown in Holy Cross Prep Showcase
Defense has been its calling card all season. Allowing just 36 points per game, it’s the defensive intensity that has fueled the offense and allowed Haddonfield to enjoy significant success this winter.
Cumberland over Salem Tech - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Turner exploded for 38 points during Cumberland’s 83-53 win over Salem Tech in Bridgeton. Salem Tech (1-19) was within two after the first quarter but Cumberland (6-13) was able to extend from there. Cumberland outscored Salem Tech 18-10 in the second. Stephen Wilchensky finished with 10 points. It...
Hillsborough tops Pemberton - Girls basketball recap
Mya Loniewski posted a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double with six rebounds and five steals as well to lead Hillsborough as it defeated Pemberton 87-52 in Hillsborough. Amy Rachilla also had a huge game, scoring 28 points to go with three rebounds, five assists and four steals. Francesca Schiro added 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
Glassboro over Florence - Boys basketball recap
Charles Graves posted 22 points to lead Glassboro to a 58-46 victory over Florence in Florence. Michael Dougherty scored 16 points for Glassboro (8-9), who jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Glassboro expanded its lead to 14 points. Darius...
Burlington County Diamond Tournament: Palmyra edges Riverside in double OT - Boys basketball
Reed Wells scored 20 points to lead eighth-seeded Palmyra to a 77-72 double-overtime victory over ninth-seeded Riverside in the first round of the Burlington County Diamond Tournament in Palmyra. Damon Bailey scored 12 points for Palmyra (10-9), who held a four-point lead at halftime before Riverside took a two-point lead...
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Wrestling: Seneca goes 3-0 at home quad
Seneca swept a home quad by going 3-0 against Millville, Audubon and Pitman, in Tabernacle. The Golden Eagles improved to 18-1. Seneca rolled to a 43-27 win over Audubon thanks to wins from Anthony Fedeli (285), Jackson Bauer (106), Daniel Bogardius (132), Sean Broderick (138), David Vacca (144), Evan Kelly (150), Kyle Stickel (165) and Max Borton.
Girls basketball: Spencer leads Trenton past Princeton (PHOTOS)
Saniya Spencer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Trenton got past Princeton 36-28 in Trenton. SondJane Daudin tallied eight points and eight rebounds while Jamirah Glanton produced six points and five steals for Trenton (10-10). Zoriana DeLacruz had six points and eight rebounds and Xy’Airra Ferguson had four steals. Chazaiya Blackshear grabbed five rebounds.
Indoor track: North 1, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 3 (PHOTOS)
Morris Knolls’ boys team, and Mount Olive’s girls teams earned team titles at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 sectional meet, while Demarest’s boys team and River Dell’s girls squad took the top spot in the North 1, Group 2 team race, at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.
Onorato puts Paulsboro on winning path against Collingswood - Wrestling recap
Roman Onorato stayed out 41 seconds at 157 pounds as Paulsboro beat Collingswood at home 43-20. Doug King (165), Jordon Eli (145) and Logan Sichelstiel (126) gave Pualsboro pins as it extended its decade-plus Colonial Conference win streak. Max Roseboro scored a first-period pin at 215 to provide a Collingswood...
From quiet freshman to vocal senior, Medley has meant ‘everything’ to No. 2 Camden
At probably any other school in South Jersey, Cian Medley would be the No. 1 option. A senior point guard, Medley is the ultimate floor general. A pass-first kind of player, he knows where teammates want the ball and delivers it. If needed to score, he’s more than capable - whether pulling up from beyond the arc or slicing his way through the paint.
Football: After back-to-back sectional crowns, Wright steps down as Salem coach
Montrey Wright, who guided the Salem football program to a pair of sectional titles in the last two seasons, stepped down as head coach on Friday. Wright made the announcement via Twitter. A Salem graduate, Wright took over the program in 2015 from Dennis Thomas. He posted a 67-24 career...
WATCH: DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Billy Richmond Speak Following Camden's Win in The Kentucky Preview
Kentucky basketball 2023 signees DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, as well as 2024 target Billy Richmond all spoke with reporters following the Camden High School Panthers' (N.J.) 80-57 win over Combine Academy (N.C.) on Friday night in Frankfort. Bradshaw led the way with 21 points and six ...
