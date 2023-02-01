Read full article on original website
GoFreight raises $23M to match small, midsized shippers to carriers
GoFreight, a Los Angeles-based provider of cloud-based software for the freight forwarding industry, recently announced it raised $23 million through a Series A funding round. Flex Capital and Headline led the fundraise, with participation from FX Venture Partners, Palm Drive Capital, Mucker Capital, Cornerstone Ventures and Red Building Capital. GoFreight...
Loaded and Rolling: Lunar New Year outlook; boxpocalypse now
Lunar New Year outlook with Christopher Thornycroft. In Tuesday’s episode of FreightWaves’ Loaded and Rolling show, Christopher Thornycroft, executive vice president at Redwood, joined us to talk about the Lunar New Year and what it means for freight demand. For those unaware, the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday began Jan. 22 and typically lasts two weeks. This year, it will end with the Lantern Festival on Sunday. This holiday, which involves fireworks and gift giving, can cause supply chain disruption in the weeks before and after the celebration as millions of Chinese citizens travel from cities into the countryside to be with friends, family and relatives.
Good data: How IOSCO compliance leads to accurate spot market rates
Big data is a booming business. Companies across all different industries — including logistics — are doubling down on data-driven analysis and decision-making initiatives. While this focus has helped countless organizations become more efficient and profitable, it has also made it possible for skewed, inaccurate or just plain misrepresented data to creep onto the scene on a large scale.
Trucking demand visibility is far more important than supply
Chart of the Week: Total Count of Tractors from For Hire Fleets, Outbound Tender Volume Index Monthly – USA SONAR: TCFH.USA, OTVIMTH.USA. The question of how trucking capacity is growing or declining is common in industry, but the reality is that demand fluctuations are far more important to monitor as they swing much more violently.
Tractor count up 3%, trailers 8% on FreightWaves’ 2023 Top 500 For-Hire list
The total tractor count of the largest trucking companies in the U.S. grew 2.63% over the course of 2022 — to 557,560 from 543,279 — according to the 2023 FreightWaves Top 500 For-Hire Carriers list. While enterprise carrier growth doesn’t paint the whole picture (small carriers and owner-operators...
Canadian rail shippers praise feds’ actions to collect more freight data
While the Canadian government has made inroads regarding the collection of additional freight rail data metrics and the preservation of interswitching, Transport Canada could go a few steps further in regulating better service in Canada, rail shippers told FreightWaves. How Canada addresses rail service and data collection metrics can be...
UPS begins phaseout of older MD-11 cargo jets
UPS has begun a planned retirement of aging MD-11 freighters as part of a plan to renew the fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft that also coincides with new measures to reduce costs as shipping volumes decline. The parcel freight giant’s operating profit fell 3.3% in the fourth quarter on lower...
Class 8 truck orders take a timeout in January
Class 8 truck orders fell year over year in January for the first time since August, but OEMs suggest another strong year ahead. “In this truck sector, there’s pent-up demand from the prior three years of industry under production, and customers need to replace aging fleets,” Paccar CEO Preston Feight said on the company’s Jan. 24 fourth-quarter earnings call.
Jones Logistics expands footprint with Nationwide Express acquisition
Jones Logistics (JoLo) announced Thursday it has acquired Nationwide Express. Tennessee-based Nationwide Express is a dedicated carrier specializing in the transportation of dry van freight and hazardous materials throughout the southern U.S. The company also provides warehousing, 3PL and waste management services. It has 102 power units registered, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.
