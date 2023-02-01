Lunar New Year outlook with Christopher Thornycroft. In Tuesday’s episode of FreightWaves’ Loaded and Rolling show, Christopher Thornycroft, executive vice president at Redwood, joined us to talk about the Lunar New Year and what it means for freight demand. For those unaware, the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday began Jan. 22 and typically lasts two weeks. This year, it will end with the Lantern Festival on Sunday. This holiday, which involves fireworks and gift giving, can cause supply chain disruption in the weeks before and after the celebration as millions of Chinese citizens travel from cities into the countryside to be with friends, family and relatives.

