NBC Sports

Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take

Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss

George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
NBC Sports

Jeff Ireland on Saints QBs: We need to find one, but we don’t want to be throwing darts

The Saints are one of the teams that are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they are set to receive an asset they can put toward that effort. Sean Payton’s imminent move to the Broncos will result in a first-round pick coming back to the Saints and that’s particularly significant because the Saints were without one after trading theirs to the Eagles last year. While speaking to reporters from the Senior Bowl this week, Ireland said he’s “excited” about the prospect of adding that pick because it gives the team more “flexibility” heading into the offseason.
NBC Sports

Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver

Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Will Tom Brady re-sign with the Buccaneers for cap purposes?

Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years.
NBC Sports

Bears hire Jon Hoke, announce other staff changes

The Bears announced a handful of additions to Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff and the moves include the return of a few former members of the organization. Jon Hoke has been hired as the team’s cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Hoke played 11 games for the Bears in 1980 and moved into coaching a couple of years later. He spent two decades in the collegiate ranks before being hired by the Texans in 2002 and he moved on to a six-year stint as Chicago’s defensive backs coach in 2009.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday

Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Avonte Maddox in protective boot, out of practice for Eagles

The Eagles listed cornerback Avonte Maddox as out on their estimated practice reports Wednesday and Thursday and he’ll be getting the same designation after their actual practice on Friday. Reporters at the open portion of practice shared photos of Maddox on the sideline with a protective boot on his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman

The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Simms believes Lance will be 49ers' QB1 for 2023 season

Coming off a season going through four quarterbacks, the 49ers’ starter at the position remains unknown for the 2023 NFL season. After rookie QB Brock Purdy sustained a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow that will sideline him for the next six months, former NFL quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms believes the job will be Trey Lance’s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

The Cowboys officially have a new offensive coordinator. Dallas named Brian Schottenheimer to the position, the club announced on Saturday. Schottenheimer had been an offensive consultant for the Cowboys in 2022. “I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” head coach Mike McCarthy...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts: Shoulder “getting there,” it’s something I’m dealing with

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is past the point where his right shoulder injury is significant enough to keep him from playing, but he’s not quite back to full strength. Hurts was asked about the condition of his shoulder at a Thursday press conference and he acknowledged that he’s still working through it as the team prepares for their Super Bowl date with the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous'

The original version of this story appeared on NBCSportsChicago.com. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market after all, it appears. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have taken when they got a star wide receiver, like Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs for the Buffalo Bills. Or Jalen Hurts with A.J. Brown for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are playing in the Super Bowl. Or even Tua Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill for the Miami Dolphins.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Lions hire Dre Bly as cornerbacks coach

Former Lions cornerback Dre Bly has become the Lions’ cornerbacks coach. Bly was officially hired today, the Lions announced. The 45-year-old Bly has spent the last four years as cornerbacks coach at his alma mater, North Carolina. He has never coached in the NFL. Originally a second-round draft pick...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Report: Chris Harris interviewed for 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday

A report Tuesday indicated the 49ers had requested to interview Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. As it turns out, according to Albert Breer of SI.com, Harris completed his interview for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday. The 49ers are interviewing candidates to replace DeMeco Ryans, who has left...
NBC Sports

Jason Kelce on how he'll know it's time to retire

It's easy to try and get into Jason Kelce's head and assume that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he's going to walk off into the sunset. That would be two Super Bowl championships, five all-pros, six Pro Bowls and 147 consecutive starts over the last nine years under three head coaches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

