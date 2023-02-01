Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Related
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
NBC Sports
Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take
Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
NBC Sports
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
NBC Sports
Jeff Ireland on Saints QBs: We need to find one, but we don’t want to be throwing darts
The Saints are one of the teams that are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they are set to receive an asset they can put toward that effort. Sean Payton’s imminent move to the Broncos will result in a first-round pick coming back to the Saints and that’s particularly significant because the Saints were without one after trading theirs to the Eagles last year. While speaking to reporters from the Senior Bowl this week, Ireland said he’s “excited” about the prospect of adding that pick because it gives the team more “flexibility” heading into the offseason.
NBC Sports
Brian Angelichio had an interview for Cowboys OC, set for second interview with Ravens
Vikings tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio is up for a couple of offensive coordinator openings at the moment. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Angelichio interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacancy on Thursday. The Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways last week and Moore has since been hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator.
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
NBC Sports
Will Tom Brady re-sign with the Buccaneers for cap purposes?
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years.
NBC Sports
Celtics bench was in hysterics after ball boy's fast-break close call
BOSTON -- It’s every ball boy’s nightmare. You leave the safety of the baseline to clean up a slick spot on the court and all of a sudden the action is rushing back at you. That’s what happened to Celtics longtime ball boy Octavio Cruz on Wednesday night....
NBC Sports
Bears hire Jon Hoke, announce other staff changes
The Bears announced a handful of additions to Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff and the moves include the return of a few former members of the organization. Jon Hoke has been hired as the team’s cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Hoke played 11 games for the Bears in 1980 and moved into coaching a couple of years later. He spent two decades in the collegiate ranks before being hired by the Texans in 2002 and he moved on to a six-year stint as Chicago’s defensive backs coach in 2009.
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday
Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is...
NBC Sports
Avonte Maddox in protective boot, out of practice for Eagles
The Eagles listed cornerback Avonte Maddox as out on their estimated practice reports Wednesday and Thursday and he’ll be getting the same designation after their actual practice on Friday. Reporters at the open portion of practice shared photos of Maddox on the sideline with a protective boot on his...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman
The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
NBC Sports
Why Simms believes Lance will be 49ers' QB1 for 2023 season
Coming off a season going through four quarterbacks, the 49ers’ starter at the position remains unknown for the 2023 NFL season. After rookie QB Brock Purdy sustained a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow that will sideline him for the next six months, former NFL quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms believes the job will be Trey Lance’s.
NBC Sports
Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator
The Cowboys officially have a new offensive coordinator. Dallas named Brian Schottenheimer to the position, the club announced on Saturday. Schottenheimer had been an offensive consultant for the Cowboys in 2022. “I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” head coach Mike McCarthy...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts: Shoulder “getting there,” it’s something I’m dealing with
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is past the point where his right shoulder injury is significant enough to keep him from playing, but he’s not quite back to full strength. Hurts was asked about the condition of his shoulder at a Thursday press conference and he acknowledged that he’s still working through it as the team prepares for their Super Bowl date with the Eagles.
NBC Sports
Report: Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous'
The original version of this story appeared on NBCSportsChicago.com. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market after all, it appears. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have taken when they got a star wide receiver, like Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs for the Buffalo Bills. Or Jalen Hurts with A.J. Brown for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are playing in the Super Bowl. Or even Tua Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill for the Miami Dolphins.
NBC Sports
Lions hire Dre Bly as cornerbacks coach
Former Lions cornerback Dre Bly has become the Lions’ cornerbacks coach. Bly was officially hired today, the Lions announced. The 45-year-old Bly has spent the last four years as cornerbacks coach at his alma mater, North Carolina. He has never coached in the NFL. Originally a second-round draft pick...
NBC Sports
Report: Chris Harris interviewed for 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday
A report Tuesday indicated the 49ers had requested to interview Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. As it turns out, according to Albert Breer of SI.com, Harris completed his interview for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday. The 49ers are interviewing candidates to replace DeMeco Ryans, who has left...
NBC Sports
Jason Kelce on how he'll know it's time to retire
It's easy to try and get into Jason Kelce's head and assume that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he's going to walk off into the sunset. That would be two Super Bowl championships, five all-pros, six Pro Bowls and 147 consecutive starts over the last nine years under three head coaches.
NBC Sports
A couple 49ers fined for actions vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game
PHOENIX — Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw, two of the 49ers best players, were fined by the NFL for their antics in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game, NFL Media reported. Late in the Eagles’ 31-7 win to advance to Super Bowl LVII, both Williams and Greenlaw...
Comments / 0