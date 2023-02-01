WASHINGTON STATE HAD its chances early at No. 9 UCLA but simply couldn't connect on enough open looks, falling 76-52 in Los Angeles on Saturday in a game that got away from the Cougars quickly in the second half. "We did a good job in the first half but they just kind of broke us, their will was a little stronger than ours and we gave in a little bit," said Kyle Smith.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO