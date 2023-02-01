ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bound Brook, NJ

NJ.com

Scotch Plains-Fanwood blows out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap

Amanda Baylock posted 20 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a dominant 61-33 victory over South Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy netted 16 points for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (14-7), who went on a 22-5 run in the second quarter en route to a 21-point halftime lead. Scotch Plains-Fanwood opened up the third quarter on a 14-3 run to further solidify its lead.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Watchung Hills over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap

John Kelly led all scorers with 24 points as Watchung Hills defeated North Bergen, 55-38, in North Bergen. Brayden Kolakowski added 13 points for Watchung Hills (11-8), which took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back. Shawn Orefice scored 12 points for North Bergen (12-9). The N.J. High School...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps

Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap

Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland defeats Toms River East - Girls basketball recap

Kasey Bretones scored 13 points to lead Mainland to its 13th straight victory as it defeated Toms River East 42-27 in Linwood. Mainland (19-2) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 35-10 at halftime. Bella Mazur also added 11 points. Toms River East fell to 12-8. Nominate...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap

Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap

Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven dominates Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Luke Schorr netted 25 points as Rumson-Fair Haven cruised to a dominant 93-58 victory over Donovan Catholic in Rumson. David Carr scored 17 points for Rumson-Fair Haven (15-5), who won its fourth straight game. Rumson-Fair Haven jumped out to an early 27-13 lead and never looked back, owning a 31-point lead by halftime.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap

Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational

Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

Hamilton West over Lawrence - Girls basketball recap

Zairra Galloway totaled 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Hamilton West to a hard-fought 35-29 win over Lawrence in Hamilton. Hamilton West (8-11) took an early lead but Lawrence (2-17) would not go quietly. Maia Coyle led the way with 15 points as Lawrence was within two heading into...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards takes Whippany Park - Boys ice hockey recap

Jimmy Hathaway completed a hat trick while Ryan Leonard struck twice as Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex won, 6-2, over Whippany-Hanover Park at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Baylyn Shankman stopped 30 of 32 shots to earn the win for Bernards (12-3-1). Mike Monahan recorded a goal and an assist for Park Regional (8-9-3).
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

