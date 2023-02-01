Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Related
Scotch Plains-Fanwood blows out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock posted 20 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a dominant 61-33 victory over South Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy netted 16 points for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (14-7), who went on a 22-5 run in the second quarter en route to a 21-point halftime lead. Scotch Plains-Fanwood opened up the third quarter on a 14-3 run to further solidify its lead.
Boys basketball: Pascack Hills edges out Glen Rock - Bergen County Invitational
Justin Ohnikian scored 12 points for fifth-seeded Pascack Hills as it defeated fourth-seeeded Glen Rock 58-54 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. The game was tied at 25 at the half, but Pascack Hills (9-8) outscored Glen Rock 33-29 in the second half including a...
Watchung Hills over North Bergen - Boys basketball recap
John Kelly led all scorers with 24 points as Watchung Hills defeated North Bergen, 55-38, in North Bergen. Brayden Kolakowski added 13 points for Watchung Hills (11-8), which took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back. Shawn Orefice scored 12 points for North Bergen (12-9). The N.J. High School...
Girls Basketball: Bergen County Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Celina Bussanich led with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Pascack Valley won, 41-18, over 19th-seeded Mahwah in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (14-6) will play at second-seeded Immaculate Heart in the semifinal round next Saturday. With the win, head coach Jeff...
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap
Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann put in 14 points apiece as sixth-seeded Vernon edged third-seeded Hunterdon Central, 50-49, in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Vernon (16-2) will face second-seeded Hackettstown in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ernest Mack went four of six from the line...
Mainland defeats Toms River East - Girls basketball recap
Kasey Bretones scored 13 points to lead Mainland to its 13th straight victory as it defeated Toms River East 42-27 in Linwood. Mainland (19-2) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 35-10 at halftime. Bella Mazur also added 11 points. Toms River East fell to 12-8. Nominate...
Ranney over Brick Memorial - Boys basketball recap
Jahil Bethea scored 19 points to help Ranney run away in the second half during its 59-45 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick. Isaac Hester added 17 points as Ranney (12-9) outscored Brick Memorial 31-20 over the final two quarters. Ranney remained consistent, winning all four quarters, but Brick Memorial...
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Long Branch narrowly defeats Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Mya Hepburn posted 17 points to lead Long Branch to a 54-51 victory over Freehold Township in Long Branch. Alayah Vincent registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Long Branch (12-6), who took a one-point lead into intermission. Freehold Township (7-10) would go on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to go up by six, but Long Branch countered with a 19-10 run in the final quarter to win the game.
Speights lifts Roselle Park past Kearny - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights made six 3-pointers as he led all scorers with 28 points in Roselle Park’s 51-39 victory over Kearny in Kearny. Jermaine Hart added eight points for Roselle Park (8-12), which led 31-20 at halftime. Matheus Mullins scored 14 points for Kearny (12-8) and Luis Rodriguez had 11.
Rumson-Fair Haven dominates Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr netted 25 points as Rumson-Fair Haven cruised to a dominant 93-58 victory over Donovan Catholic in Rumson. David Carr scored 17 points for Rumson-Fair Haven (15-5), who won its fourth straight game. Rumson-Fair Haven jumped out to an early 27-13 lead and never looked back, owning a 31-point lead by halftime.
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Shore over Asbury Park - Boys basketball recap
Shore posted big runs in the second and third quarters to blow past Asbury Park 57-40 in West Long Branch. Liam Gajewski scored a team-high 11 points for Shore (13-4), who broke a 10-10 deadlock after the first quarter with a 15-8 run in the second quarter. Leading by seven...
Girls basketball: Passaic County Tournament recaps for Feb. 4
Krista Price scored 13 points to lead eighth-seeded Passaic Valley rolled to a 51-27 victory over ninth-seeded Pompton Lakes in the opening round of the Passaic County Tournament in Little Falls. Janesy Ruiz scored 12 points for Passaic Valley (7-11), who went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter...
Indoor track: North 1, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 3 (PHOTOS)
Morris Knolls’ boys team, and Mount Olive’s girls teams earned team titles at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 sectional meet, while Demarest’s boys team and River Dell’s girls squad took the top spot in the North 1, Group 2 team race, at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.
Fourth quarter run helps Henry Hudson beat Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap
Makenzie Denzler scored 20 points to lead Henry Hudson to a 40-35 victory over Freehold Borough in Highlands. Henry Hudson (8-9) cut an eight-point deficit down to two points by halftime, but Freehold Borough (7-12) would push the lead back to five points in the third quarter. Henry Hudson dominated...
Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational
Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
Hamilton West over Lawrence - Girls basketball recap
Zairra Galloway totaled 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Hamilton West to a hard-fought 35-29 win over Lawrence in Hamilton. Hamilton West (8-11) took an early lead but Lawrence (2-17) would not go quietly. Maia Coyle led the way with 15 points as Lawrence was within two heading into...
Bernards takes Whippany Park - Boys ice hockey recap
Jimmy Hathaway completed a hat trick while Ryan Leonard struck twice as Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex won, 6-2, over Whippany-Hanover Park at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Baylyn Shankman stopped 30 of 32 shots to earn the win for Bernards (12-3-1). Mike Monahan recorded a goal and an assist for Park Regional (8-9-3).
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0