Champaign, IL

thechampaignroom.com

How to Watch Illinois at Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Iowa -2.5, O/U 153.5. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wznd.com

ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
tourcounsel.com

The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois

The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
IOWA STATE
WCIA

New changes to C-U at Home’s One Winter Night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Like most parents, Scott Stevens wants his kids to have compassion for others. “Develop for compassion for other people who are in our community that we don’t see on a day to day basis,” Stevens said. It’s why his family has been a part of C-U at Home’s One Winter Night […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
DECATUR, IL
wjol.com

State Farm Planning To Make Cuts

State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police looking for missing teen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
BLOOMINGTON, IL

