Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thechampaignroom.com
‘We just weren’t disciplined enough’: Iowa hits shots late, takes down Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Orange Krush did not get justice for what went down this past week. Not only was Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Carver Hawkeye Arena big for conference standings, but after all the drama revolving around the Orange Krush and the Iowa athletics department, this one felt that much more important.
thechampaignroom.com
Breaking down the Hawkeyes ahead of Illinois’ big road showdown
The Illini head to face one of their bitter rivals on Saturday as they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa comes into the contest at 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten Conference and winners of six of its last eight games. Iowa is led by...
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois at Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Iowa -2.5, O/U 153.5. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
Illinois middle school basketball team force to forfeit game due to bus troubles
There is outrage after a middle school basketball team from East St. Louis is forced to forfeit a state sectional playoff game after their bus broke down.
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
Bar comes to rescue of U of I student fan club that lost $6,000
A bar that bills itself as “Home of the Drinking Illini” is coming to the rescue of a U of I student fan club that wound up losing money in a scheme to get into this weekend’s Illini game at Iowa.
wznd.com
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois
The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
New changes to C-U at Home’s One Winter Night
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Like most parents, Scott Stevens wants his kids to have compassion for others. “Develop for compassion for other people who are in our community that we don’t see on a day to day basis,” Stevens said. It’s why his family has been a part of C-U at Home’s One Winter Night […]
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
$100M construction project for U of I Urbana-Champaign campus set to begin
A major renovation project will soon start at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Governor Pritzker announced the $100 million construction project that includes Illini and Altgeld Halls.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
Downtown Champaign bar set to reopen after reaching agreement with city
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
Comments / 0