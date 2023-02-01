KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another top-25 showdown inside Thompson-Boling Arena with the No. 10 Vols and No. 25 Tigers clashing. Tennessee was flat on offense to open the game and Auburn took advantage by mounting an 8-0 run to start. Just shy of four minutes into the game, the Vols finally get on board via Olivier Nkamhuoa layup. By the 15:08 mark Tennessee was 2-11 from the field and 0-4 on three-point attempts.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO