Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Monroe County Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a call that a man was threatening family members with a firearm at a house on Raby Road in Sweetwater, a release stated.
wvlt.tv
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. At around 3:30 p.m., dispatch received a call from Little White Oak in the White Oak Community. The caller told dispatch that a woman had been shot and drove herself to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette.
wvlt.tv
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deadly drugs are flooding East Tennessee from out of state, and it’s not going unnoticed by district attorneys. They shared their plan to crack down on the dangerous drug pipeline, and it’s already lead to dozens of arrests. “This is officially a hostile market...
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space crisis at the university. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. One year after his death in the line...
wvlt.tv
Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee for one more dance on Saturday during the UT vs. Auburn basketball game. “It’s been really refreshing the acceptance that it’s brought and the notoriety, I guess, of the...
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people died in a crash in Cocke County Friday evening, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A report stated the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. near Baxter Road in Cosby. Officials said Chad Pippen, 48, was driving a Nissan Altima...
wvlt.tv
Man convicted of vehicular homicide, DA says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, officials with the Office of the District Attorney General announced Larry Wayne Hipps, 38, was convicted of vehicular homicide. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a stolen car at a car wash on July 9, 2021. When deputies asked to...
wvlt.tv
‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
wvlt.tv
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of dead dogs and several injured ones turned up during what appeared to have been a bust at a Sevier County home Friday, according to Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas. The sheriff’s office told WVLT News officials served a warrant at the...
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. 2 killed in Clinton Highway crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. Clinton Highway was closed for several...
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
wvlt.tv
Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial
Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space crisis at the university. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 2/3 in 8...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Thursday, East Tennessee DA’s announced the new ‘313...
wvlt.tv
No. 10 Tennessee leads at the half against Bruce Pearls’ Tigers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another top-25 showdown inside Thompson-Boling Arena with the No. 10 Vols and No. 25 Tigers clashing. Tennessee was flat on offense to open the game and Auburn took advantage by mounting an 8-0 run to start. Just shy of four minutes into the game, the Vols finally get on board via Olivier Nkamhuoa layup. By the 15:08 mark Tennessee was 2-11 from the field and 0-4 on three-point attempts.
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
wvlt.tv
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center in Sevierville is asking for help after an animal abuse bust sent more dogs their way. “As I type this post, we getting in a large animal control case. Many of the dogs are injured and some may have already passed away on the property,” center officials said on social media.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee softball
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. woman claims an older man took pictures of teenage daughter’s bedroom
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just one day after Cocke County officials warned of trespassers in the Cosby area, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office pursued stalking charges against a man who the sheriff said repeatedly visited a woman’s home. Heather Morgan was getting restless sleep as of late after...
wvlt.tv
Mad scientist day at Knoxville school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was all about science on Friday at the Episcopal School of Knoxville. After months of work, students showed off their science projects to the whole school. Liquid sand, robotic cars and shrinking cans were just a few of the science projects the students have been...
wvlt.tv
One dead after I-40 West crash, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in East Tennessee Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators are looking into the deadly crash that happened near Cedar Bluff on I-40 West, Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m., according...
Comments / 0