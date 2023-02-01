ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT

The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. 2 killed in Clinton Highway crash.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. 2 killed in Clinton Highway crash. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people died in a crash in Cocke County Friday evening, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A report stated the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. near Baxter Road in Cosby. Officials said Chad Pippen, 48, was driving a Nissan Altima
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Adult victim of Union County House fire identified

Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified.
LUTTRELL, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. At around 3:30 p.m., dispatch received a call from Little White Oak in the White Oak Community. The caller told dispatch that a woman had been shot and drove herself to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for 'several years'. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Monroe County Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a call that a man was threatening family members with a firearm at a house on Raby Road in Sweetwater, a release stated.
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch Up Quick

Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for 'several years'. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space crisis at the university. One year after his death in the line
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Post Office employee accused of abusing teen

A 70-year-old Lenoir City man accused of aggravated statutory rape of a minor at a Knoxville postal facility entered a not guilty plea during a Feb. 2 detention hearing in federal court.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead after I-40 West crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in East Tennessee Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators are looking into the deadly crash that happened near Cedar Bluff on I-40 West, Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial

Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for 'several years'. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space crisis at the university. Catch Up Quick. Your headlines from 2/3 in 8
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

K-9 captures man following chase in Loudon Co.

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

