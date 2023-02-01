Read full article on original website
NBC News
DNC leaves New Hampshire Democrats out in the cold
PHILADELPHIA — The Democratic National Committee is leaving New Hampshire Democrats out in the cold at its Winter Meeting this week as it prepares to strip the state of its prized presidential primary status. Granite State Democrats have vocally protested the DNC’s plan to put South Carolina ahead of...
whdh.com
Judge orders state teachers association to stop supporting Woburn teachers in ongoing strike
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered the statewide Massachusetts Teachers Association to stop supporting the Woburn Teachers Association Friday as Woburn teachers remained on strike for a fifth day amid ongoing contract negotiations. The ruling came on Friday afternoon after Woburn teachers headed back to the picket line for...
WCVB
New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
country1025.com
3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List
It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
Suit alleges bias in Massachusetts' vocational technical school admissions
BOSTON — State education officials use criteria that allows exclusionary admissions practices at vocational technical schools, leaving behind students of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of educational advocacy groups. The coalition claims the state Department of Elementary...
DPU opened electric service probe on Baker’s last day
DPU's latest investigation adds to the litany of studies and preparations being undertaken as the Bay State charts a course towards a net-zero emissions future.
WCVB
Gov. Maura Healey says she won't 'sugarcoat' MBTA challenges
BOSTON — With service cuts and slow zones still stymying travel on the MBTA, Gov. Maura Healey pledged Thursday that she would "not sugarcoat" the outlook at the agency and pitched her administration as sympathetic to the widespread frustrations felt by riders. Healey, who took a brief, publicized Red...
These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best
Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
WCVB
Four Massachusetts police officers added to suspension list by new POST Commission
BOSTON — Four police officers from three departments were added to a suspension list this week by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The additional names expand the list to a total of 19 officers. The POST Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Massachusetts power outages: Thousands without electricity amid polar vortex
As the ongoing polar vortex continued to bring subzero temperatures and dangerous windchills to Massachusetts on Saturday, thousands of people remained without power throughout the Bay State. There were 5,966 total power outages reported in the commonwealth as of around 8:35 a.m. Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s...
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
WCVB
Editorial: Feb. 3, 2023: Memphis to Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tyre Nichols. Another name on the tragic, too-long roster of unarmed Black men killed by those sworn to protect and serve. Since the national reckoning over police violence following the murder of George Floyd, some cities and states have implemented reforms. Hiring more officers of color....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire low temperatures by town: Feb. 3-4, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many communities in New Hampshire saw temperatures well below zero as dangerously cold temperatures gripped the state.
manchesterinklink.com
A day in Central High School history that would have made Ron DeSantis’s head explode
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Ironically – or more likely deliberately – Florida governor Ron DeSantis chose the lead-up to Black History Month to announce his objection to the African-American history Advanced Placement curriculum proposed for high schools in the Sunshine State. He did so because he regarded it as too woke. In response, the College Board, the entity that administers Advanced Placement exams, watered down the curriculum by eliminating units about the intersectionality of race and class and race and gender – among other topics – and by sidelining famed Black artists and thinkers.
Only three Massachusetts counties in low risk of COVID-19 infections
State public health officials reported 112 new confirmed deaths and 5,160 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Massachusetts Has 19 Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?
Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
beckersasc.com
Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud
Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
commonwealthmagazine.org
State tax revenues miss mark for first time since June 2020
STATE REVENUE collections missed the mark by nearly 5 percent in January, with the $3.834 billion that the Department of Revenue reeled in landing $192 million, or 4.8 percent, shy of the previous January’s collections and $185 million or 4.6 percent below the monthly benchmark. It is the first...
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
