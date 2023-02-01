ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NBC News

DNC leaves New Hampshire Democrats out in the cold

PHILADELPHIA — The Democratic National Committee is leaving New Hampshire Democrats out in the cold at its Winter Meeting this week as it prepares to strip the state of its prized presidential primary status. Granite State Democrats have vocally protested the DNC’s plan to put South Carolina ahead of...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCVB

New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List

It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Suit alleges bias in Massachusetts' vocational technical school admissions

BOSTON — State education officials use criteria that allows exclusionary admissions practices at vocational technical schools, leaving behind students of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of educational advocacy groups. The coalition claims the state Department of Elementary...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Gov. Maura Healey says she won't 'sugarcoat' MBTA challenges

BOSTON — With service cuts and slow zones still stymying travel on the MBTA, Gov. Maura Healey pledged Thursday that she would "not sugarcoat" the outlook at the agency and pitched her administration as sympathetic to the widespread frustrations felt by riders. Healey, who took a brief, publicized Red...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best

Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Editorial: Feb. 3, 2023: Memphis to Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tyre Nichols. Another name on the tragic, too-long roster of unarmed Black men killed by those sworn to protect and serve. Since the national reckoning over police violence following the murder of George Floyd, some cities and states have implemented reforms. Hiring more officers of color....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

A day in Central High School history that would have made Ron DeSantis’s head explode

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Ironically – or more likely deliberately – Florida governor Ron DeSantis chose the lead-up to Black History Month to announce his objection to the African-American history Advanced Placement curriculum proposed for high schools in the Sunshine State. He did so because he regarded it as too woke. In response, the College Board, the entity that administers Advanced Placement exams, watered down the curriculum by eliminating units about the intersectionality of race and class and race and gender – among other topics – and by sidelining famed Black artists and thinkers.
MANCHESTER, NH
WSBS

Massachusetts Has 19 Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?

Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckersasc.com

Massachusetts physicians charged with tax evasion and fraud

Pankaj Merchia, MD, and Shona Pendse, MD, were charged in a superseding indictment for tax evasion and fraud against the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Dr. Merchia and Dr. Pendse, both based in Brookline, Mass., received two counts of tax evasion and one count of...
BROOKLINE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

State tax revenues miss mark for first time since June 2020

STATE REVENUE collections missed the mark by nearly 5 percent in January, with the $3.834 billion that the Department of Revenue reeled in landing $192 million, or 4.8 percent, shy of the previous January’s collections and $185 million or 4.6 percent below the monthly benchmark. It is the first...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA

