Wichita's Wesley Medical Center named one of America’s best hospitals for 2023

Wesley Medical Center on Tuesday announced that it is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Wesley in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures. Wesley Medical Center has been on the list for two consecutive years.

“Our relentless focus on quality drives every decision, and ensures our patients have the very best outcomes,” stated Bill Volich, President and CEO for Wesley Healthcare. “Our care teams at every level deserve accolades for their important role in achieving this esteemed recognition.”

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation between America’s Best 250 Hospitals and hospitals that did not receive the distinction. In fact, if all hospitals performed similarly to America’s 250 Best, over 160,000 lives could have been saved.*

“We’re proud to recognize Wesley Medical Center as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023,” said Brad Bowman MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Wesley Medical Center consistently delivers better-than-expected outcomes for the patients in their community and is setting a high national standard for clinical excellence.”