Norman, OK

247Sports

Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family

Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival

A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina

Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target

Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys Interview Coordinator Candidates

The Dallas Cowboys continue to search for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Kellen Moore on Sunday night. According to the team website, Dallas has interviewed Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for the position. Nixon has spent...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Interviewing Thomas Brown For OC Job

Brown has already interviewed with several teams including the Texans, Commanders, Dolphins, and Vikings. Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Sam Pittman targeted recruiters in defensive coach hires

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has made hiring recruiters a priority, and with the transfer portal that is even more of an emphasis. In addition to bringing in new defensive coordinator Travis Williams from UCF in December, he has since added co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson from Florida State and secondary coach Deron Wilson from Florida.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Jamel Howard Breaks Down Return to Wisconsin

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Tuesday. That announcement took place on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Howard was verbally committed to the Badgers during Paul Chryst's tenue and Jim Leonhard's time as interim coach, but re-opened the process late in the fall. He considered Michigan, Illinois, Miami and LSU down the stretch and took official visits with all four in December and January.
MADISON, WI

