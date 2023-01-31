Read full article on original website
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
Oklahoma's New Wide Receivers Coach Signs 2023 WR/DB Recruit – His Son
Emmett Jones achieves "a dream come true" as he signs with the Sooners out of Lubbock Cooper High School.
Alabama OL 'really excited' to get offer from Vols during first visit
A Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Alabama visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend and came away with his first Power Five scholarship offer.
Oklahoma Adds Quarterback to 2023 Class
After a steady stream of exits via the transfer portal, Carson Horton bolsters Jeff Lebby's QB room after a strong senior season at Dayton, TX.
Alabama Hires New Offensive Coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide has hired Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to fill their opening.
Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family
Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival
A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina
Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
Oklahoma Signs Receiver Out of Nashville
Trey Brown comes to OU out of Christ Presbyterian Academy, where he played wideout and defensive back.
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Cowboys Interview Coordinator Candidates
The Dallas Cowboys continue to search for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Kellen Moore on Sunday night. According to the team website, Dallas has interviewed Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for the position. Nixon has spent...
Cowboys Interviewing Thomas Brown For OC Job
Brown has already interviewed with several teams including the Texans, Commanders, Dolphins, and Vikings. Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.
Analysts discuss Vols' 2023 class on 247Sports' National Signing Day show
Tennessee didn’t add any players to its 2023 signing class on Wednesday. But with the arrival of National Signing Day, a couple of 247Sports’ analysts took the opportunity to look back at what the Vols are getting in the 25 players who make up what remains a top-10 class nationally.
SEC with seven top-10 teams in preseason coaches' poll
Seven Southeastern Conference baseball teams rank in the top-10 of the Preseason USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll.
Rhule says Husker strength coach Campbell has 'elite' qualities
Just as Matt Rhule's story includes a chapter as a former determined walk-on, so does the one that belongs to Corey Campbell. It's something Rhule mentions after listing the variety of reasons he tabbed Campbell for one of the most important jobs connected with Nebraska football. "There's a bunch of...
Sam Pittman targeted recruiters in defensive coach hires
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has made hiring recruiters a priority, and with the transfer portal that is even more of an emphasis. In addition to bringing in new defensive coordinator Travis Williams from UCF in December, he has since added co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson from Florida State and secondary coach Deron Wilson from Florida.
Jamel Howard Breaks Down Return to Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Tuesday. That announcement took place on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Howard was verbally committed to the Badgers during Paul Chryst's tenue and Jim Leonhard's time as interim coach, but re-opened the process late in the fall. He considered Michigan, Illinois, Miami and LSU down the stretch and took official visits with all four in December and January.
