Hudson River Vistas May Be Eclipsed by Planned Flood Barriers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning resiliency measures for the West Side of Lower Manhattan that will rely primarily on a 12-foot-high seawall running along Hudson River Park, wedged between the bikeway and the pedestrian promenade. The preliminary plan calls for the structure to begin in Tribeca, where it will link to the Battery Park City Authority’s North/West Resiliency plan, and continue uptown at least as far as West 34th Street.

1 DAY AGO