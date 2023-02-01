ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Big Sky Bonus’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Big Sky Bonus” game were:

01-08-24-27, Bonus: 6

(one, eight, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Bonus: six)

Estimated jackpot: $2,731

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

