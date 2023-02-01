Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Convicted felon impersonated police officer, tried to intimidate leasing staff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A previously convicted felon is back behind bars after he impersonated a police officer. John Coote, 30, was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a police officer to intimidate leasing staff. On Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard in north Houston after receiving a call about a man who identified as a police officer.
fox26houston.com
Houston man sentenced to nearly 40 years for killing wife, staging crime scene
HOUSTON - A man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for killing his wife and trying to stage the crime scene, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said. Mark Anderson, 36, was sentenced to 38 years after he was convicted of killing his wife, Tiereney, 34, back in 2019.
During the weeklong trial, details revealed that the man abused his wife for 10 years and reportedly threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before her death in 2019.
Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
SWAT standoff ends after man shoots at deputies in Humble, Precinct 4 says
HUMBLE, Texas — A man was arrested Saturday after a shootout with deputies and an hours-long SWAT standoff in Humble, officials said. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said they were responding to a domestic violence call on Foxbrook Drive near FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive when a man started shooting at them. One of their patrol cars was hit, the department said.
fox26houston.com
Cyber-attack results in more than $800K stolen from Houston business, lawsuit filed
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed after online hackers used fake business emails to steal more than $800,000 from a Houston company. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Texas, authorities seized a total of $834,157 held in a Houston bank account. Online hackers reportedly...
cw39.com
DA: Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for Alief robbery and murder
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to murder for robbing and shooting a man in Alief in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Elie Ngouelet, 23, of Houston, agreed to plead guilty to murder after a...
Teen suspects in officer shootout near HISD school charged with robbery by threats, documents say
HISD police confirmed the 18-year-old had entered the school through the front door, even checking in at the office, but parents are upset about how long the district took to notify them of the lockdown.
Man arrested, accused of waving stolen gun while making TikTok video inside Spring grocery store
The 19-year-old is accused of holding a stolen gun while making TikTok videos inside a grocery store.
fox26houston.com
3 charged after Houston officer-involved shooting leads to arrest at Wisdom High School
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified the three suspects who were arrested following an officer-involved shooting that prompted a lockdown at Wisdom High School less than a mile away on Thursday. No one at the school was injured, but police say one of the suspects – a student – was...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted for 4 aggravated robberies arrested after leading deputies on chase, breaking into 2 homes, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man who was wanted for four aggravated robberies has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase and breaking into two homes, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 8 a.m. they attempted to serve a warrant to the man...
Sheriff's Office: Driver dead following street racing incident in Chambers County Saturday
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help following a deadly Saturday street racing incident. Around 2:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received numerous 911 calls about multiple vehicles racing on Interstate 10 eastbound toward Winnie from Mont Belvieu. A deputy found one of the vehicles crashed on the side of Interstate 10 in Winnie around 2:45 p.m.
Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery
Surveillance video released by police shows the three men threaten the customers and employees with guns and force them into a back room.
fox26houston.com
Man found shot dead inside vehicle at his home days after he was reported missing
HOUSTON - Houston police report a missing man in a deadly shooting has been found dead. According to officials, James Gerald Martin III, 37, was found dead on Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds. This comes after another man, now identified as 35-year-old Dana Ryssdal was found fatally shot in Martin's residence in the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard on Jan. 27 around 8:30 a.m.
fox26houston.com
3-year-old killed after gaining access to gun, looking at safe gun ownership
A 3-year-old child was killed in Wharton after accidentally shooting himself with his mother's gun. It's a horror for parents and is frustrating for local firearms instructors. FOX 26's Shelby Rose looks at the steps to safely owning a gun.
Suspect wanted in 4 robberies commits more crimes before being arrested in NW Harris Co.: Deputies
Authorities say they were serving a warrant to the suspect who slipped away, then crashed and committed two home invasions in northwest Harris County, deputies said.
Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, from Alfred Lockett's memorial, was published in 2017. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the road rage shooting death of a University of Texas employee in 2017. In 2017, Alfred...
Click2Houston.com
Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
fox26houston.com
