Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

5-5-5-7

(five, five, five, seven)

WSBS

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Venning’s 17 lead Saint Bonaventure over Dayton 68-59

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Chad Venning’s 17 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Dayton 68-59 on Saturday night. Venning also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (13-11, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyrell Luc scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).
DAYTON, OH
OnlyInYourState

The New England Aquarium In Massachusetts Is Offering Free Livestreams Of Penguins, Fish, And More

Do you love spending time at the aquarium or find watching fish in a tank a relaxing thing to do? Well, we don’t all have the time or the ability to go to the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts on a daily basis. But what we can do is watch live streams of two different areas of the aquarium. So, sit back, relax, and be an armchair traveler as you watch the New England Aquarium’s fish and penguins live from the comfort of your own home.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit

So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
BOSTON, MA
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Massachusetts 2023: Review & Free Guides

Creating a Massachusetts LLC can be a great way to enjoy enhanced liability protection, a better tax situation, and more flexibility with your manager-managed LLC. But you may be wondering what the total Massachusetts LLC cost is if you want to create this type of business entity. That’s why we’ve...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BR Rogers

Struggling Families Get Help To Get By

How do you and your family get by these days? Do you eat out less often? Maybe you don’t eat out at all. Do you buy clothes for you and your kids at discount stores? Perhaps you rely on second-hand stores. Have you had to move or downsize your apartment, or your car? Maybe you've even had to sell your house.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

State tax revenues miss mark for first time since June 2020

STATE REVENUE collections missed the mark by nearly 5 percent in January, with the $3.834 billion that the Department of Revenue reeled in landing $192 million, or 4.8 percent, shy of the previous January’s collections and $185 million or 4.6 percent below the monthly benchmark. It is the first...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
