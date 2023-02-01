ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

01-09-13-18-32

(one, nine, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-two)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

