Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Herd changes name for special game empowering women
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Herd will change its name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3rd to support women's empowerment. The team's name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER" and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit We EmpowHER.
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
WBAY Green Bay
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
Fox11online.com
Fox Cities Army reserve unit prepares for deployment
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A farewell ceremony in Neenah was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. "It's kind of hard I guess to really express -- I'm sure you guys don't know the type of feeling it is," Staff Sgt. Tyler Wood said. "It's a weird feeling but it's a good feeling at the same time."
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Harbor Bloody Mary Flight
Looking for a fun weekend treat? It might be time to check out TJ's Harbor Restaurant and their amazing Bloody Mary flight & a fantastic view of Lake Winnebago!. You can pick 3 of their 8 options and a beer chaser is served along with it!. We sampled the Garden...
Fox11online.com
Let your imagination take flight in the Neville Public Museum's newest exhibit
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A traveling, interactive science exhibit produced by NASA and Boeing is calling a Green Bay museum home for the next three months. Above and Beyond will open at the Neville Public Museum Saturday. The 3,000-square-foot exhibition offers an unprecedented interactive demonstration of advances in aviation and...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live broadcasted live to start Our Town 2023 with a great spot all year round – TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh. Kristin and Mary spoke with us with...
Door County Pulse
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring
By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
NBC26
Turning Neenah into a work of art
NEENAH (NBC 26) — D.B. Rouse and Adam Shea grew up together in Neenah. Life led them to live states away from each other. “Ben and I have been buddies for a long time,” said Adam Shea, photographer and owner of Adam Shea Photography. But one thing has...
Fox11online.com
Cold weather ushers in the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter, so the weather is perfect for the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk built. Krystal Kleer Ice Sculptures of Appleton spent Thursday building the desk on the FOX 11 Weather Deck. The FOX 11 Ice Desk will remain on...
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
WBAY Green Bay
The latest developments on the Emerald Bay evictions
Executives explain why it was a necessary decision financially. Republicans and Democrats, local leaders and state lawmakers, want to replace the 120-year-old institution.
Fox11online.com
New exhibit shares stories of those who worked for the railroad
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Personal stories offer a glimpse of what it's like working for the railroad. "Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community" is a new exhibit opening February 4 at the National Railroad Museum. The exhibit features loaned items and objects from the museum's own collection. They're paired...
thedacare.org
ThedaCare Chair Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Trustees
Three community leaders will soon join the ThedaCare Board of Trustees, the governing body for the local, not-for-profit health care organization. Alan Loux, John Pfeifer and Dr. Steven Price have been recently elected to the Board, announced Jim Kotek, Chair of the ThedaCare Board of Trustees and President and CEO of Menasha Corporation.
Fox11online.com
The Titletown Griller takes his game day recipes to a national stage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It was Green Bay vs. Buffalo in a tailgate takedown. That's the name of the new primetime show on the Food Network who invited Green Bay's own Titletown Griller to take part. Chris Schemm was one half of the grilling team of Packers fans taking on two Buffalo Bills fans.
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
WBAY Green Bay
New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
Fox11online.com
Menominee County, Wisconsin, rises to 'medium' COVID-19 spread, cases trend down
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Northeast Wisconsin county was among nine in the state listed in the "medium" category for COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly update showed Menominee County in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions.
