abc57.com
New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment
ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
WNDU
Hubbard Hill Early Learning Center set to open in Fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Early Learning Center at Hubbard Hill in Elkhart held an event Friday morning to honor supporters and update the public on their construction progress. Those in attendance today were asked to “leave their mark” on the foundation, a short-written message of well wishes and hopefulness...
22 WSBT
Cari Peugeot visits Twin Branch Elementary School
Twin Branch Elementary in Mishawaka won WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes yesterday, Chief Meteorologist Cari Peugeot read to students at the school today. Photojournalist Ian Sindell shows us her visit.
abc57.com
Elkhart Schools: low response to survey, asking for feedback at in-person meetings
ELKHART, Ind.- Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) is seeking more feedback through multiple in-person meetings beginning Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The feasibility survey put out previously did not yield enough information in terms of responding. ECS is asking those who wish to attend to first register ahead of time through...
abc57.com
Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant
Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
95.3 MNC
John Young Middle School addresses threats
Threats to John Young Middle school have been addressed by the school. Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families about the three separate threats to Mishawaka middle school. He says that there is no current threat to the students and staff. Police say that last week a juvenile posted...
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
22 WSBT
Leanne Tokars visits Concord South Side Elementary School
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Concord South Side in Elkhart won their round of WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes yesterday with more than 8,000 votes, WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Leanne Tokars read to students at the school today. Photojournalist...
abc57.com
Kroc Center looking for seniors to participate in free Healthy Aging Programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The older you get, the more important it is to maintain mobility and keep up with physical exercise. The Kroc Center in South Bend is looking to fill 40 spots for its free Healthy Aging Program beginning next month. Registration for the 14-week program opened...
WNDU
Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
22 WSBT
Waterford Elementary School wins first round of I Love to Read Challenge
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Waterford Elementary School in Goshen won the first round of WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since Waterford received the most votes yesterday with more than 4,000 votes, WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Bob Montgomery read to students at the school today.
22 WSBT
Scholastic Art Awards on display at South Bend Museum of Art
Young artists in our region have competed in the Scholastic Art Awards, a premier art competition for middle and high school students. There are over 540 Gold and Silver Key-winning pieces of art from 19 counties across Southwest Lower Michigan and Northwest Indiana. The artists' artwork will be on display...
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
WNDU
New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
WNDU
Former inmates hopeful for second chance at Reentry Summit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library for the Re Entry Summit to help former inmates reintegrate back into society. One ex-convict said he is grateful for a second chance, and hopes his story will inspire others to make better choices. The summit...
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
abc57.com
Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
abc57.com
Oliver Davis files for At-Large South Bend Common Council seat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Oliver Davis (D), officially filed for one of three At-Large South Bend Common Council seats on Friday. Davis previously served on the Common Council as president and councilperson for the 6th District.
