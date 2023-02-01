Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 2, 2023
James Conway, 38, Marianna, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. James Baker, 56, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended with knowledge: Marianna Police Department. Demetrius Batson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Resisting arrest with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Owens, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence of alcohol, flee/elude...
wtvy.com
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
wdhn.com
Woman shot while riding a horse; Houston Co. man in custody
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County man is behind bars after he is accused of shooting at a group of people riding horses and hitting a woman on one of the horses in Florida. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the...
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
wdhn.com
Mother of Sincere Tyson wants the three suspects to be held accountable
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three people are officially charged by a grand jury for the murder of Sincere Tyson. Tyson’s mother Lerwanna McClinden is speaking out as she just wants accountability for the people accused of killing her son. Sincere Tyson was shot and killed while sleeping in...
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
WJHG-TV
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
wdhn.com
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
Judge rules no ‘vindictiveness’ in Lynn Haven prosecution
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal judge determined that the investigators and prosecutors in the Lynn Haven case did not break any laws or were ‘vindictive’ in their pursuit of a criminal case against two corruption suspects. After two years of motions and delays the ruling likely clears the way for a trial at […]
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
wdhn.com
Stolen car found in pond, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
jacksoncountytimes.net
City of Marianna Public Hearing February 7, 2023
PROPOSED RESOLUTION 2023-013 You are hereby notified that the City Commission of the City of Marianna will consider adoption of the following Resolution at 6 P.M. local time in its meeting to be held on the 7th day of February 2023, said meeting to be held in the Commission Meeting Room at Marianna City Hall, 2897 Jefferson Street, Marianna, Florida. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed resolution, the Resolution being described as follows:
Catalytic converter thieves target Mitsubishi and Toyota cars in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said four catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Destin on Feb. 1. OCSO said in a post online the thieves took the parts from three Mitsubishi Outlanders and one Toyota Tacoma. “Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals and removal can take less […]
fosterfollynews.net
DeFuniak Springs, Florida Police Department, Okaloosa and Walton Corrections, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Apprehend Suspects
Two suspects are in custody after an officer was assaulted on January 31, 2023. At approximately 3:07 PM the DeFuniak Springs Police Department received a call that two individuals who were sitting in a car in the McDonalds parking lot were observed throwing trash onto the ground. A DeFuniak Springs...
alreporter.com
Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WCTV
Two children critically injured following crash outside Gadsden County school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two children were sent to the hospital in critical condition following a crash outside Robert F. Munroe Day School in Gadsden County Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 at Lanier Road. An SUV with three...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Emergency Operations experiencing 911 issues
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Emergency Operations is experiencing 911 issues Friday morning. The sheriff's office said around 7:30 a.m. that it is not receiving incoming calls that are dialing 911 within Okaloosa boundaries. You are asked to utilize the sheriff's office's nine-digit number to call for 911 services:...
wtvy.com
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
