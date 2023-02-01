ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 2, 2023

James Conway, 38, Marianna, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. James Baker, 56, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended with knowledge: Marianna Police Department. Demetrius Batson, 37, Marianna, Florida: Resisting arrest with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Owens, 63, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence of alcohol, flee/elude...
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Mother of Sincere Tyson wants the three suspects to be held accountable

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three people are officially charged by a grand jury for the murder of Sincere Tyson. Tyson’s mother Lerwanna McClinden is speaking out as she just wants accountability for the people accused of killing her son. Sincere Tyson was shot and killed while sleeping in...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
wdhn.com

Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Judge rules no ‘vindictiveness’ in Lynn Haven prosecution

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal judge determined that the investigators and prosecutors in the Lynn Haven case did not break any laws or were ‘vindictive’ in their pursuit of a criminal case against two corruption suspects. After two years of motions and delays the ruling likely clears the way for a trial at […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
wdhn.com

Stolen car found in pond, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

City of Marianna Public Hearing February 7, 2023

PROPOSED RESOLUTION 2023-013 You are hereby notified that the City Commission of the City of Marianna will consider adoption of the following Resolution at 6 P.M. local time in its meeting to be held on the 7th day of February 2023, said meeting to be held in the Commission Meeting Room at Marianna City Hall, 2897 Jefferson Street, Marianna, Florida. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed resolution, the Resolution being described as follows:
MARIANNA, FL
alreporter.com

Three prisoners die at Donaldson, Ventress Correctional Facilities

William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died over the weekend in state custody: Two at William Donaldson Correctional Facility and another at Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour County, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. The three incarcerated...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County Emergency Operations experiencing 911 issues

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Emergency Operations is experiencing 911 issues Friday morning. The sheriff's office said around 7:30 a.m. that it is not receiving incoming calls that are dialing 911 within Okaloosa boundaries. You are asked to utilize the sheriff's office's nine-digit number to call for 911 services:...
wtvy.com

Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
BAY COUNTY, FL

