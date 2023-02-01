ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta Lake, CA

actionnewsnow.com

CWPOs removes several tons of trash from Linden Canyon Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that 6.5 tons of trash has been cleared from Linden Canyon in the past week. Community Work Program Officers removed trash at the west end of Linden Avenue behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that CWPOs are mindful of removing trash from...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Expect road work as Caltrans improves the Sacramento River Bridge in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Caltrans announced that starting in early February they are beginning nighttime road work on the Sacramento River Bridge in Red Bluff on Interstate 5. Caltrans partnered with Golden State Bridge, Inc. to make these bridge improvements, they say work will be conducted between Antelope Boulevard and Diamond Avenue, for bridge joint replacement operations.
RED BLUFF, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka eyes Farm to Fork Market. Redding's April LaFrance opens Mount Shasta boutique hotel

Shoppers in search of local farm products or artisan crafts may want to keep downtown Yreka on their radar. Organizers are at work setting up a market space to feature local products often found at farmers markets and similar venues. The venture, known as the Farm to Fork Market, began last year with discussions with farmers market vendors and others about the idea of small farmers, artisans and similar groups coming together to begin working collaboratively toward a project that puts their products in front of consumers year-round.
YREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Construction on Redding's first micro-shelter community starts on Monday

REDDING, Calif. — Construction of Redding's first micro-shelter community breaks ground on Monday, Feb. 6, according to United Way of Northern California (UWNC). It will be overseen through a partnership between UWNC, Pathways to Housing, and the City of Redding. The City of Redding declared a shelter crisis in...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 4, 8 AM:. Redding Fire Department (RFD) confirmed that the fire that occurred last night at the Redding restaurant Lumberjacks was a very minimal damage incident. They say the fire was caused by a griddle that had accumulated excessive grease. RFD stated that the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

6.5 tons of trash removed from behind Mercy Medical Center

REDDING, Calif. — In a Facebook post early Saturday morning, Redding Police Department (RPD) showed off some of the work their Community Work Program Officers (CWPO) have tackled this week, cleaning up the trash behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that 6.5 tons of trash "and other blight" was...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

The 36th Annual Crab Feed is back serving 3,000 pounds of crab!

ANDERSON, Calif. — — One Safe Place is back at the Shasta District Fair for the biggest fundraiser of the year, the 36th annual Crab Feed. This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and all the money raised will help One Safe Place continue to help to provide services for those dealing with domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle

REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney

BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
BURNEY, CA

