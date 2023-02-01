2 teens injured in separate West Toledo shootings

Two teenagers were hospitalized Tuesday night after separate shooting incidents in West Toledo.

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store, located at 3739 Upton Avenue, about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The youth was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About 45 minutes later, police and fire crews were sent to the 3600 block of Willys Parkway, more than a mile away, another 14-year-old was found shot. The youth was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Off-duty store clerk John Kosydar said that the initial information he had received was that a person was shot at an unknown other location and then gone inside the convenience store.

It was not immediately known whether the incidents were related.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.