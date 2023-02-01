ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

2 teens injured in separate West Toledo shootings

By By David Jacobs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9BSU_0kY9R7Ea00

Two teenagers were hospitalized Tuesday night after separate shooting incidents in West Toledo.

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store, located at 3739 Upton Avenue, about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The youth was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About 45 minutes later, police and fire crews were sent to the 3600 block of Willys Parkway, more than a mile away, another 14-year-old was found shot. The youth was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Off-duty store clerk John Kosydar said that the initial information he had received was that a person was shot at an unknown other location and then gone inside the convenience store.

It was not immediately known whether the incidents were related.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

15-year-old dies after being shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo at about 3:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, 15-year-old Donald Hogan, had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man found not guilty of Dec. 2021 west Toledo homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 41-year-old man charged in a December 2021 homicide in a west Toledo hotel was found not guilty by a Lucas County jury Thursday. Antwuan Lawson was charged in the strangulation death of William Williams, 53, who was found dead in Relax Inn on Telegraph Road on Dec. 12, 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One man found not guilty in man’s death at Toledo motel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One man was found not guilty Thursday in relation to the 2021 death of a 53-year-old man. According to court documents, Antwuan Lawson was found not guilty of murder and discharged. Lawson, alongside Sarah Bowlus-Houck, was arrested and charged with felonious assault in Dec. 2021. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Teen detained after police receive numerous Shot Spotter alerts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers detained a 15-year-old after a series of Shot Spotter alerts went off in a Toledo neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Toledo Police records, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block and the 1200 block of Waverly around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on four different Shot Spotter alerts. Police said they found three handguns in the area and detained a 15-year-old who is uncharged at this time.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Authorities searching for suspect in Bettsville bank robbery Thursday

BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Law enforcement are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville Thursday morning. According to a Facebook post made by the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, crews are searching for the male suspect who ran off after the robbery. They are being assisted by the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BETTSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
HURON COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
MAUMEE, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy