ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Tesla fire on Highway 50 shows how difficult electric vehicle fires can be

By Zach Boetto, Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyJUb_0kY9R5T800

(KTXL) — Fire crews are calling for innovative solutions to extinguish lithium-ion battery fires after it took 6,000 gallons of water to put out Tesla in flames on a Sacramento County highway.

Teslas and other electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by lithium-ion batteries, and firefighters have only two options when responding, let the flames burn out or drown the car in water, which could still take several hours.

Fire crews say it’s time for a new solution.

Three state buildings in downtown Sacramento could be converted into housing

A Metro Fire crew used 6,000 gallons of water this weekend putting out one Tesla that caught fire, and a firefighter from the department says you can’t just put out an EV fire as you do with a vehicle that uses traditional fuel.

What ends up happening is you have a process that is called thermal runaway, when one of about 8,000 cells overheats and spills its contents and can ignite a fire that spreads to the whole battery component, Capt. Daniel Hoy told FOX40 News.

The difference forces crews to prepare differently, calling for more firefighters, for longer periods of time and more water.

This is not the first time Metro Fire has faced the challenge of extinguishing a Tesla within the last year.

In June 2022 a crashed Tesla caught fire in a wrecking yard and the car continued to reignite despite water being sprayed directly on the burning battery compartment.

Eventually, a small pit was dug and filled with water and the Tesla was placed inside of it, fully submerging the batteries and stopping the fire, according to Metro Fire.

Currently, crews have limited options when it comes to these types of fires.

They can shoot water at the car for hours until the fire is completely out, they can drop the car in a pool of water, or they can let it burn.

California Amazon driver saves dog from burning vehicle

“Prop that thing up a little bit, tilt it with some high lift jacks, and direct a host stream onto the surface of that battery compartment in the hopes that you’re going to keep the surrounding batteries cool and dissipate that heat through the shielding material,” Hoy said.

Water isn’t being applied to the batteries, which is why it takes longer because the environment around the battery needs to be kept cool, Hoy said.

“You are not going to put out the fire of that one battery, but you can prevent the spreading it to the other batteries,” Hoy said.

Metro Fire is well-staffed and has a good network of fire crews ready to respond if they need help, but other fire departments in rural areas with fewer resources may have more trouble with these EV fires.

Capt. Hoy says they need another solution.

Circle K offering gas discounts for one day

“I would hope that sometime in the next two, three, maybe even five years we’ll see some developments that can be applied on the manufacturer’s side to help mitigate this and or better, better battery technology that both increases safety and reduces the chance of fires,” Hoy said.

Hoy says with California’s new incentives and laws to move toward more zero-emissions vehicles, he expects these fires to become more common.

Lithium-ion batteries are not only in these EVs, but they’re also in Tesla home chargers and solar storage units. Fires haven’t occurred from the chargers and storage units, but are another cause for concern going forward.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 6

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Speed Limit Reduction Proposed for Roseville Roads

Roseville City Council Proposes Lowering Speed Limits. In Roseville, California, speeding-related accident deaths are a big issue. Some deadly traffic accidents that occurred in the city recently include the following:. On October 11, 2021, one person was killed in a single-car accident on Rocky Ridge Drive when the driver struck...
FOX40

Fatal collision closes I-80 in Placer County

(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80

Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
RICHMOND, CA
ABC10

1 dead in I-80 crash near Auburn involving tour bus, five cars

AUBURN, Calif. — One person has died after a crash involving at least five cars and a bus that forced the multi-hour closure of all westbound lanes and some eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Auburn, officials with the CHP say. The crash happened around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Traffic collision knocks out power to 2,000 Woodland PG&E customers

(KTXL) — A collision in Woodland has knocked out power for more than 2,000 residents, according to the Woodland Police Department. – Video above: Sacramento International Airport announces expansion The collision happened in the area of East Beamer Street and Harter Avenue when a vehicle collided with a power pole. Traffic on westbound East Beamer […]
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

One person injured in a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp

SACRAMENTO — One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp.According to Sacramento Fire, a vehicle rolled down the embankment on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on eastbound 50.One person suffered unknown injuries and was able to walk away. Out of precaution, they were taken to a hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

CHP: Pedestrian killed in Elk Grove-area Highway 99 crash

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man believed to be unhoused died Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area of Sacramento County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. about a pedestrian lying down on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of Calvine Road. Officers who went there later learned that a man who appeared homeless was hit by two vehicles.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality

Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch apartment fire extinguished, no injuries

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters in Antioch have extinguished to an apartment fire on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way, according to a tweet from Contra Costa Fire. Earlier, residents had self-evacuated. Crews will be engaged in mopping up for the next one to two hours. Residents are being asked to avoid the area. This […]
ANTIOCH, CA
Contra Costa Herald

El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch

Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
ANTIOCH, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Double Fatality Accident After Driver Runs Red Light

Driver Runs Red Light, Leading to a Double Fatality Accident. A double fatality accident occurred in South Sacramento recently after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle, which was pushed into a Ford van. The accident happened at the Florin Road intersection with French Road a little after 10:15 p.m. When the driver, who was in a Toyota, ran the light, he hit a Nissan driven by a Sacramento woman, Stephanie Phan Ha, age 49. A passenger in the vehicle was Linh Phan, age 42. Both women died as a result of the collision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Pedestrian killed trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento

The Latest — Friday, Feb. 3: 2:45 p.m. On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amarjit Sanghera, 53, of Elk Grove. Original Story Below: (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a person died while trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento Thursday evening.  According to the CHP, the person […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Westbound I-80 crash leaves several injured, all lanes blocked

AUBURN — All westbound I-80 lanes and the number one eastbound lane west of 193 are blocked due to a major injury collision.California Highway Patrol Auburn says that roughly six vehicles were involved and traffic is being diverted to SR-193.We will continue to update this story as more details are made available. 
AUBURN, CA
Fox40

Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Auburn

Auburn, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed Saturday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a call about the incident came in just after 4:15 p.m. around 3300 Auburn Blvd. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. This is a developing story.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Truck falls into sinkhole days after another vehicle fell in

(KTXL) — A truck bypassed ‘Road Closed’ signs and fell into a sinkhole near Tracy, just two days after another vehicle did the same thing at the same sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol. “This was 100% preventable…the signs are clear, visible and unobstructed,” the CHP said in a Facebook post. The incident happened […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Roseville approves more money for program that reduces home water use

(KTXL) — The Roseville City Council expanded funding for the city’s Cash for Grass program during its Wednesday meeting in order to promote reduced water use across the city. Since 2008, the city’s Cash for Grass program has been offering residents $1.50 for every square foot of grass replaced with water-efficient landscaping. •Video above: Second […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Martinez

MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980. 
MARTINEZ, CA
FOX40

FOX40

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy