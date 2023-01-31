Read full article on original website
15 arrested outside Wegmans in Johnson City: How police, store responded to protest
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reviewing possible charges against the 15 people arrested outside the Johnson City Wegmans during a protest Wednesday night. A crowd of about 50 people gathered between the grocery’s main building and the parking lot adjacent to Harry L Drive shortly before 7 p.m. The “Justice for Tyre” rally started out peacefully and was organized in the wake of the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis by police officers, and the arrest of Binghamton resident Hamail Waddell on New Year's Day.
Multiple arrests, Pressconnects reporter pepper-sprayed at Wegmans protest in Johnson City
Note: This story has been updated to correct and clarify when the reporter identified herself as a journalist. Multiple people were arrested outside the Johnson City Wegmans on Wednesday night, and more were pepper-sprayed by police, including a Press & Sun-Bulletin / pressconnects reporter. A crowd of about 50 people...
A.G. clears Walton cop in 2021 fatal shooting
Jan. 31—The state attorney general has issued her report on the 2021 death of a Walton man who was shot by police. Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation on Tuesday released its report on the Oct. 4, 2021 death of Paul Weeden in the village of Walton. The reports says that, following a thorough investigation, including review of 911 calls, radio transmissions, body-worn camera footage, evidence from the scene, and photographs, "OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Mr. Weeden was justified." The report recommends that the village of Walton Police Department equip all police officers with body-worn cameras.
Manslaughter suspect faces more charges
Jan. 31—A Davenport man, already jailed on a manslaughter charge, was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 30, on charges that he burglarized a Harpersfield home last year. Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced that Justin T. Valk, 46, was arraigned by Acting County Court Judge Gary A. Rosa on an indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree burglary, both class C violent felonies, and one count of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, a media release said.
