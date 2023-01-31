Jan. 31—The state attorney general has issued her report on the 2021 death of a Walton man who was shot by police. Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation on Tuesday released its report on the Oct. 4, 2021 death of Paul Weeden in the village of Walton. The reports says that, following a thorough investigation, including review of 911 calls, radio transmissions, body-worn camera footage, evidence from the scene, and photographs, "OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Mr. Weeden was justified." The report recommends that the village of Walton Police Department equip all police officers with body-worn cameras.

