ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Shady Spring storms past Parkersburg South 87-69 to win Battle for the Springhouse

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Ronnie Olson and his Shady Spring Tigers knew they would have their hands full against Parkersburg South. The Tigers’ relentless defensive pressure caused problems for a Parkersburg South offense averaging 75 points this season. Shady Spring’s havoc allowed the Tigers to turn Parkersburg South over 17 times, while the Tigers hit on all cylinders offensively to run away with an 87-69 victory in the final of the Battle for the Springhouse at The Greenbrier.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Metro News

MEC This Week – Episode 20

Today will feature big-time games with important wins on the line. Travis Jones and Taylor Kennedy are back for another edition of MEC This Week. The two discuss the important matchups and storylines for the weekend. Justin Caldwell, the Glenville State men’s head basketball coach, stop by to discuss the...
GLENVILLE, WV
Metro News

Marshall prevails with 66-58 victory at Appalachian State

Marshall went on an 11-0 run in the second half to go from down two to up 44-35 against Appalachian State on Thursday night at the Holmes Conference Center in Boone, N.C. The Thundering Herd, now with the lead, kept the upper hand the final 14 minutes and knocked off the Mountaineers, 66-58, to complete a season sweep.
BOONE, NC
Metro News

Tucker County stands tall in 64-34 victory over East Hardy

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Back on December 8, Tucker County’s girls basketball team opened its regular season at East Hardy. The Mountain Lions claimed a 47-35 victory in what was the Cougars’ fourth game and first loss, though TCHS head coach Dave Hemlick didn’t feel as though his team executed the way it should have against East Hardy’s 2-3 zone.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
ONA, WV
Metro News

South Charleston angler wins Hoodoo Sports grand prize

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A remote fishing trip into northern Canada proved to be a productive vacation for a South Charleston angler. Matthew Pfohl of South Charleston was announced on this past Saturday’s West Virginia Outdoors as the grand prize winner in the Hoodoo Sports Trophy Photo Contest. Matthew...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Logan County hunter wins January prize pack form Hoodoo Sports

HOLDEN, W.Va. — A picture of a successful hunt on a cold day in southern West Virginia was selected randomly as the final monthly winner in the Hoodoo Sports Trophy Photo contest. Lucas O’Neal of Holden, W.Va. share this picture of a collection of mallards, pintails, and green wing...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear.  According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
POCA, WV
Metro News

WVU, Marshall make budget presentations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of WVU and Marshall made budget presentations before the state Senate Finance Committee on Thursday afternoon. Both schools described a rapidly changing post-pandemic environment that makes state funding very important to their budgets. The legislature approved $16.6 million for WVU and $9.7 million for MU.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Metro News

Single-car crash kills Delbarton man

MAN, W.Va. — A Delbarton man has died after crashing his vehicle off the road just north of Man. State police troopers from the Logan Detachment found Thomas Diamond, 63, dead in his vehicle, which he drove off of route 10 Thursday. No one else was involved in the...
DELBARTON, WV
Metro News

Herbert Hoover schools given much appreciated funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the last six and a half years, students at Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview have grown accustomed to a different learning environment. The high school was wiped out back in 2016 due to the flood, forcing students and teachers to operate in portable buildings set up in the Elkview Middle School parking lot.
ELKVIEW, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy