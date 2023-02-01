WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Ronnie Olson and his Shady Spring Tigers knew they would have their hands full against Parkersburg South. The Tigers’ relentless defensive pressure caused problems for a Parkersburg South offense averaging 75 points this season. Shady Spring’s havoc allowed the Tigers to turn Parkersburg South over 17 times, while the Tigers hit on all cylinders offensively to run away with an 87-69 victory in the final of the Battle for the Springhouse at The Greenbrier.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO