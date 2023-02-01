Read full article on original website
Metro News
Shady Spring storms past Parkersburg South 87-69 to win Battle for the Springhouse
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Ronnie Olson and his Shady Spring Tigers knew they would have their hands full against Parkersburg South. The Tigers’ relentless defensive pressure caused problems for a Parkersburg South offense averaging 75 points this season. Shady Spring’s havoc allowed the Tigers to turn Parkersburg South over 17 times, while the Tigers hit on all cylinders offensively to run away with an 87-69 victory in the final of the Battle for the Springhouse at The Greenbrier.
Metro News
MEC This Week – Episode 20
Today will feature big-time games with important wins on the line. Travis Jones and Taylor Kennedy are back for another edition of MEC This Week. The two discuss the important matchups and storylines for the weekend. Justin Caldwell, the Glenville State men’s head basketball coach, stop by to discuss the...
Metro News
Highlights: Roane County defeats Braxton County, 62-33
GASSAWAY, W.Va. — Highlights from Roane County’s 62-33 win at Braxton County. (Highlights courtesy of “Braxton Live”)
Metro News
Marshall prevails with 66-58 victory at Appalachian State
Marshall went on an 11-0 run in the second half to go from down two to up 44-35 against Appalachian State on Thursday night at the Holmes Conference Center in Boone, N.C. The Thundering Herd, now with the lead, kept the upper hand the final 14 minutes and knocked off the Mountaineers, 66-58, to complete a season sweep.
Metro News
Jeff Hostetler, Mike Carey entering West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in May
WHEELING, W.Va. — A 15-year National Football League player who quarterbacked a winning Super Bowl team and the winningest all-time, in-state college basketball coach will be inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Jeff Hostetler and Mike Carey will be enshrined by the West Virginia Sports Writers...
Metro News
Tucker County stands tall in 64-34 victory over East Hardy
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Back on December 8, Tucker County’s girls basketball team opened its regular season at East Hardy. The Mountain Lions claimed a 47-35 victory in what was the Cougars’ fourth game and first loss, though TCHS head coach Dave Hemlick didn’t feel as though his team executed the way it should have against East Hardy’s 2-3 zone.
voiceofmotown.com
In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
Metro News
South Charleston head coach Carl Lee steps down after one season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After one season leading the football program at his alma mater, Carl Lee has stepped down as South Charleston’s head coach. Lee released the following statement Thursday evening:. Today I have decided to remove myself from the position of head football coach of the South...
Metro News
South Charleston angler wins Hoodoo Sports grand prize
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A remote fishing trip into northern Canada proved to be a productive vacation for a South Charleston angler. Matthew Pfohl of South Charleston was announced on this past Saturday’s West Virginia Outdoors as the grand prize winner in the Hoodoo Sports Trophy Photo Contest. Matthew...
Metro News
Logan County hunter wins January prize pack form Hoodoo Sports
HOLDEN, W.Va. — A picture of a successful hunt on a cold day in southern West Virginia was selected randomly as the final monthly winner in the Hoodoo Sports Trophy Photo contest. Lucas O’Neal of Holden, W.Va. share this picture of a collection of mallards, pintails, and green wing...
New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear. According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
Metro News
WVU, Marshall make budget presentations in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of WVU and Marshall made budget presentations before the state Senate Finance Committee on Thursday afternoon. Both schools described a rapidly changing post-pandemic environment that makes state funding very important to their budgets. The legislature approved $16.6 million for WVU and $9.7 million for MU.
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
wchstv.com
One of five former Memphis officers charged in beating death graduated from WVSU
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the five former Memphis, Tenn., police officers who have been fired and charged with killing Tyre Nichols after violently beating him graduated from West Virginia State University and played football there. Desmond Mills Jr. graduated from WVSU, where he was a member of...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Metro News
Single-car crash kills Delbarton man
MAN, W.Va. — A Delbarton man has died after crashing his vehicle off the road just north of Man. State police troopers from the Logan Detachment found Thomas Diamond, 63, dead in his vehicle, which he drove off of route 10 Thursday. No one else was involved in the...
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Man wanted after robbing business in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia. The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston. They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery. Police say […]
Metro News
Herbert Hoover schools given much appreciated funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the last six and a half years, students at Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview have grown accustomed to a different learning environment. The high school was wiped out back in 2016 due to the flood, forcing students and teachers to operate in portable buildings set up in the Elkview Middle School parking lot.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
