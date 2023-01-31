ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his old friends like Dave Bautista the boot from their dream roles. Nevertheless, the last we heard, Keanu Reeves could be returning as John Constantine for a hard R-rated sequel to the 2004 cult Constantine movie. But it’s just possible that he could make his comeback before that film eventually gets here.
James Gunn might find redemption at the end of his new venture yet, but the Guardians of the Galaxy director has little sympathy for the SnyderVerse and the haywire mess it made out of everything. Even now, the new DCU bosses are doing everything to mitigate the damage of the disconnected cinematic universe through the introduction of things such as the Elseworlds timeline, but that’s hardly going to stop the man from showing his displeasure at every opportune moment.
DC is continuing its domination of the headlines even days out from DC Studios and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s announcement of the studio’s upcoming slate of projects, which will serve as the groundwork of the much-anticipated new DCU universal rebranding. But Gunn is already warning fans to not expect a system-wide reboot. The Suicide Squad director says to expect a more surgical process and not a total demolition…
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comfortably stands as the most well-received Marvel movie of 2022, with the vast majority of fans and critics alike preferring it to either Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder. Nevertheless, not everything about the spectacular superhero sequel is universally acclaimed. While there’s still a lot of positive buzz surrounding her upcoming Ironheart TV series, the inclusion of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in the movie was criticized by some as feeling inorganic to the story and an example of execs putting franchise-building ahead of the film.
Riri Williams made her grand entrance into the MCU when she debuted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although not entirely unanimous, her tenacious attitude and ingenious talents had fans eager to at least learn more about her when the spin-off Disney Plus series Ironheart finally hits our home screens. The...
It’s been known for a long time that Dave Bautista has been gearing himself up to exit the MCU. We’ve known as far back as 2021 that the wrestler-turned-actor would likely not be returning to the role of Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. However, it’s starting to hit home a bit more now that the final film is just around the corner. The actor has recently doubled down on his decision in an appearance on The Tonight Show where he said that he would never return to Drax.
There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
After a record-breaking long gap between its theatrical release and its streaming premiere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now finally made its Disney Plus debut. While you’d think that would be nothing but a cause for celebration for Marvel fans everywhere, unfortunately the acclaimed awards magnet being easier to watch than ever before has only increased criticism of the film, from its frustratingly murky lightning to lingering resentment over one of the franchise’s biggest failures.
In M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, we first meet nine year-old Wen (played with an adult insouciance by Kristen Cui in her first film) collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. Shyamalan clearly wants these grasshoppers to serve as a central metaphor for the action to come as Wen and her fathers Eric and Andrew (capably played by Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge) are kept captive in the titular cabin by four doomsday cultists who have apparently been led to the family by a vision.

