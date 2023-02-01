A snowmobiler had to be rescued on the Coralville Reservoir Sunday afternoon after falling through the ice. In a release from the City of North Liberty, their Fire Department and Johnson County Ambulance Service were dispatched just after 5pm for a report of a snowmobile and its rider that had fallen through the ice on the Reservoir. Arriving responders found a person in the water holding onto the ice in the reservoir just south of the Mehaffey Bridge Road bridge. Crews used ice rescue suits, a rapid deployment craft and ropes to execute the rescue.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO