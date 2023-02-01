Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Police: 17th Street and River Drive intersection closed due to fatal crash
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police report the closing of the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive as officers respond to a fatal crash. Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash, between the motorcycle and another vehicle. One of the occupants in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
KWQC
Multiple departments fight fire in Moline Friday morning
KWQC TV6 partnered with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day at the station. Rock River ice near I-74 and South Shore Drive. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST. The Rock...
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
nrgmediadixon.com
Bicyclist in Critical Condition Following Collision With a Car Thursday Evening
On Thursday evening, the Sterling Police responded to a car versus bicycle accident that occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Wallace Street. Officers say a bicycle ridden by 40-year-old Roddy Tedder of Sterling was traveling northbound on the sidewalk of the 1st Avenue Bridge. Tedder than reportedly left the sidewalk and traveled into the eastern lane of 1st Avenue and directly into the path of a northbound vehicle. 40-year-old Vincent Lombardo of Rock Falls drove this vehicle. The vehicle and the bicycle collided.
KWQC
Medical helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
Artists of African Descent opens at QC Arts Part 1. Several fire departments are battling a structure fire on the 2100 block of N. Shore Dr. in Moline. Golden Warrior TV, through the Sterling Schools Foundation, introduces students to different elements of a live broadcast.
KWQC
Bettendorf to host ‘Winter Carnival’ on Feb 4
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Don’t let cold temperatures keep you from enjoying indoor and outdoor fun this winter. The city of Bettendorf is hosting their winter carnival on Saturday starting at 10 am. People in the area are invited to come down and enjoy ice skating at Frozen Landing...
KWQC
Police: Over $10k embezzled from Freight House Farmer’s Market
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmer’s Market is accused of embezzling over $10,000 dollars, according to court documents. Lorraine Beaman is charged with 1st-degree theft for embezzling about $10,500 worth of funds from the Freight House in Davenport over the last two years. According to affidavits obtained by Davenport Police, Beaman used the money to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats. Other funds were used for personal expenses -- a trailer, an Apple TV, and services from an attorney, the document stated.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
977wmoi.com
Burlington Man Arrested in Henderson County Following High-Rate Car Chase
On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at approximately 8:00pm, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop. Sheriff’s Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle and follow it. The vehicle attempted to elude Deputies by traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually stopped on US34 in Warren County at 40th Street.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine County moves to livestream 911 calls
Muscatine County’s move to livestream 911 calls could open the door for more counties to do the same. It will be the third county in Iowa to use it when it launches Friday. The county’s dispatchers have been training for the past few weeks on the new system.
KCJJ
Snowmobiler rescued from Coralville Reservoir
A snowmobiler had to be rescued on the Coralville Reservoir Sunday afternoon after falling through the ice. In a release from the City of North Liberty, their Fire Department and Johnson County Ambulance Service were dispatched just after 5pm for a report of a snowmobile and its rider that had fallen through the ice on the Reservoir. Arriving responders found a person in the water holding onto the ice in the reservoir just south of the Mehaffey Bridge Road bridge. Crews used ice rescue suits, a rapid deployment craft and ropes to execute the rescue.
KWQC
4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport holds grand opening
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People from all over the Quad Cities came together to celebrate 4th Street Nutrition during its grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday on the first day of Black History Month. “A lot of college students, a lot of activity down here,” Zachary Smith, co-owner said. “So,...
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
KWQC
Moline class of 1959 shares special bond
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a Friday Night in Moline, Wharton Fieldhouse is packed and a group of friends are savoring a moment some 60 years in the making. “Some of us new each other in high school, some of us didn’t, but we’ve all come together as we grew older” said Shari Hodson.
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Interstate Railroad purchases 30 acres for new transloading facility in southeast Iowa City
A new rail-to-truck trans-loading facility is coming to Iowa City following a purchase of 30 acres of land by the Iowa Interstate Railroad. The new facility will be located in southeast Iowa City on the city’s industrial campus east of the intersection between 420th Street and Highway 6. According to a press release from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the rail-to-truck facility will give direct access to all 7 Class-I Railroads:
KWQC
A look back at the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It was a wintry Groundhog Day in 2011, as a winter storm lasting three days was wrapping up, dropping record amount of snow across the QCA. Snowfall came in two rounds. The first round on Jan. 31 dropped 1.9″ of snow at the Quad Cities...
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
Comments / 0