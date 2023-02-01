Australian Survivor star Sarah Marschke's past scandal revealed

The scandalous past of Australian Survivor : Heroes V Villains contestant Sarah Marschke has come back to haunt her.

Rafaela Plastira, a former Miss World beauty pageant competitor from Greece , claimed Sarah pushed her off a bus, leaving her with a sprained ankle.

Sarah, who represented Australia at Miss World 2019, denied pushing Rafaela.

Speaking to Greek outlet Espresso about the incident before the Miss World finals, Rafaela said: 'We were coming back from an event and as I was getting off the bus Miss Australia pushes me [from behind] causing my leg to twist. I got a sprain.

'For two days I moved around in a wheelchair… The girl who assaulted me claims it was an accident, but [I know] she pushed me on purpose. From the very start, [Sarah] appeared hostile towards me. This attack I suffered and the sprain have given greater strength of will for the finals.'

Sarah, who is in the 'villains' tribe on Survivor this year, brought up the pushing incident on the show - but denied the allegations.

'When I was representing Miss Australia at Miss World, a bit of controversy happened,' she said.

'Miss Greece told everyone, and it was all over the news, that I had pushed her down the stairs of a bus and ruined her chances of winning.

'I didn't - but if I did, she wouldn't have gotten up!'

The model said she was ready to play as a villain on Survivor, adding: 'You should never underestimate what a beauty queen is willing to do to win.'

Not just a pretty face, the 23-year-old said her sporty background should help her in the survival program.

She grew up playing rugby and represented Queensland as a teenager; however, she said that although rugby is tough, it doesn't compare to beauty pageants.

Sarah added: 'Competing at Miss World is brutal, it's a very competitive pageant because you're there to win; you're not there to make friends or have a good time.'

Other stars on the latest series of Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains include Real Housewives of Melbourne's Anjali Rao, AFL player David Zaharakis and Home and Away's Sharni Vinson.

They are joined by writer and broadcaster Benjamin Law and two-time Olympian Liz Parnov.

Australian Survivor continues Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play