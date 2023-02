The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Women’s Basketball took on Lipscomb University in a top-five ASUN battle and lost to the Bison, 74-65, on Feb. 2 at Baptist Health Arena. The loss broke the 10-game home win streak for the Colonels. Lipscomb scored first before the Colonels made back-to-back shots,...

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO