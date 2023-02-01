SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, Jan. 31

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Bedford 47, Falmouth 44

With their fourth straight win, the Whalers punched their ticket to the playoffs. Lexi Thompson led the way with 15 points while Vanessa Bucha had 11 points and Tatum Reis chipped in with 10. New Bedford (10-3, 1-3 SEC) hosts Bridgewater-Raynham on Friday.

Old Colony 41, Norfolk Aggie 36

Izzy Hougasian recorded 21 points to power the Cougars to their ninth win of the season. Hailey Hathaway added nine while Olivia Perry chipped in with seven. Old Colony (9-5, 5-2 MAC) visits Upper Cape on Thursday.

Dartmouth 42, Apponequet 33

Dartmouth rallied back from a 15-point deficit in the second half to capture its eighth win of the season. “Nice comeback by our girls,” said Dartmouth head coach Brian Jalbert. “Our fourth quarter defense was outstanding. Both (Abbie and Kaelyn) Zuber girls bring so much energy; that really picked things up for us.” Kat Cheesebro had 17 points, 14 rebounds and six steals while Remy Barber added 11 points and Kaelyn Zuber chipped in with eight. For Apponequet, Addie Taylor had a team-high 17 points. Ava Dixon added 11. The Lakers (7-7, 7-2 SCC) host Somerset Berkley on Friday. Dartmouth (8-5, 1-3 SEC) visits Brockton on Friday.

GNB Voc-Tech 45, Bristol-Plymouth 33

Kaira Dubois erupted for a career-high 25 points and also had six steals to power the Bears to their second win of the season. Olivia Reis added six points. Voc-Tech (2-14, 1-8 SCC) hosts Old Rochester on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wareham 88, Tech Boston 81, OT

The Vikings pulled out the overtime win in a tight battle against Tech Boston in a game that was tied at the half, after three quarters and the end of regulation. “We knew going into the game it would be a big test for us,” said Wareham head coach Steve Faniel. “They are a very good, well-coached basketball team. They are long, athletic and can shoot.” Wareham had four players reach double digits in scoring with Diego Mello leading the way with 23 points. Ajay Lopes had 22 points and 10 assists. Aaron Cote had 19 points and Antoine Crosson added 10. “Kids played with composure all night, fought all night, and executed down the stretch making play after play,” Faniel said. With the Vikings down by three with 19 seconds to go, Cote made a shot to send the game into overtime. “Ajay controlled the tempo all night, getting to the rim a ton,” Faniel said. “Diego and Aaron made huge shots all night and made great decisions all night. And the effort on defense and the boards was great by everyone.” Wareham (11-1, 10-0 SCC) visits Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday.

GNB Voc-Tech 48, Greater Lowell 47

The Bears came out on the winning side of a nail biter, ending Greater Lowell’s five-game win streak. Down by as much as 14 in the third quarter, the Bears rode their defense to victory, holding Greater Lowell to just one field goal in the fourth quarter and three total in the second half. Cam Morin led Voc-Tech offensively with 16 points while Tyler Dubois chipped in with seven. Voc-Tech (7-9, 4-6 SCC) visits Old Rochester on Friday.

Old Colony 88, Norfolk Aggie 51

The Cougars used their speed to jump out to a quick lead and never look back. Luke Melia had a team-high 20 points while Chase LaFountain added 18 and Matt McGuiggan chipped in with 14. Old Colony (11-3, 5-0 MAC) hosts Upper Cape on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, Jan. 31