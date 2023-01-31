Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.96.

18 HOURS AGO