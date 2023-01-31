Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Read full article on original website
Related
6 Jefferies Franchise List ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Big Upside and Dependable Dividends
Nobody ever went broke playing it safe in times of stress. These six high-conviction stock picks with some of the biggest dividends are safer ideas for nervous investors concerned about the economy and the stock market for the rest of the year.
Motley Fool
This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?
American Tower is the largest owner of cell towers. In the past decade, its total return has more than quadrupled that of the S&P 500. An attractive share price as well as rising earnings and FFO point to a buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
CNBC
Silvergate Capital shares jump after BlackRock reports increased stake in the crypto bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.97MM shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 11.51MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
defenseworld.net
Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Hub Group worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
US Bancorp DE Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)
US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1,395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)
Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 87,188 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Barclays PLC Buys 11,558 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)
Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,567 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.96.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Aon (AON)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.74MM shares of Aon PLC (AON). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 14.39MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
defenseworld.net
Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 155,557 Shares of Stock
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, January 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $174,000.00. On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold...
defenseworld.net
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
