ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Be inspired this Black History Month — and take it back from agenda-driven progressives

By Adam B. Coleman
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHK0J_0kY9PdGt00

We’re supposed to treat history like we do a solar eclipse, momentarily peeking at it through unbiased frames — but too often we’re seduced into prolonged gazing, blinding ourselves from future possibilities.

Black History Month was meant to be a time for all Americans, not just black, to peek at great black American historical figures who don’t normally receive recognition for their impact on this great nation. We’re to glance at the moments our nation has fallen short of its promises so we can stare at the present to appreciate how far we’ve come.

February’s Black History Month originated as Negro History Week by historian Carter G. Woodson in 1926 to coincide with the birthdays of Republican President Abraham Lincoln, the signer of the Emancipation Proclamation, and former slave and loyal Republican Frederick Douglass.

Fifty years later, Republican President Gerald Ford extended the week into a national monthlong observation, exclaiming to Americans that we should “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often-neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odoPN_0kY9PdGt00
Historian Carter G. Woodson initiated Negro History Week before Black History Month began.
Getty Images/Mark Reinstein

But by the time I made it to high school in the late 1990s, Black History Month had been liberalized to a watered-down version of what its creators intended as we discussed mainly Martin Luther King and Harriet Tubman only for the purpose of highlighting historical black strife.

And it’s only gotten worse now that our progressive saviors’ left hand grips tightly the microphone that dictates the narrative surrounding black existence, from the past to the present, and right hand caresses the pen that writes pernicious policy for our future.

Progressives are seducing Americans to constantly stare at past oppression of black Americans to slowly impair their vision of the present and beyond. They’re the merchants of a singular narrative about how we’re the descendants of the downtrodden who stood idly by until graciously receiving white people’s benevolence.

If you’re white, you’re supposed to grovel for forgiveness for what you haven’t personally done and simultaneously elevate yourself to become black America’s savior to allegedly prevent it from happening again. If you’re black, you’re supposed to accept your position in society as the permanently disadvantaged who resents needing assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGjoL_0kY9PdGt00
Americans should “seize the opportunity to honor the accomplishments of black Americans.”
Getty Images

Black history is too often articulated only from the perspective of what was done to us and rarely displayed as what we were capable of overcoming — and it’s been exploited by progressives for social manipulation.

It’s a political strategy to leverage real historical black plight against the good nature of Americans to get them to bend in the direction that benefits progressives the most.

Progressives will be performatively indignant if you don’t repeatedly acknowledge the exploitation of black Americans from the past while every chance they get, they exploit the name of black Americans of the present to push an agenda or slander an individual who has nothing to do with us.

I have no interest in glossing over the past so we can pretend we’re a nation of perfection. People should know the Brooklyn Zoo caged a black man from Africa as part of its ape exhibit in 1906. Americans should learn about the horrifying gynecological experiments James Marion Sims, the “father of modern gynecology,” conducted on black female slaves, without anesthesia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNClf_0kY9PdGt00
The statue of Dr. James Marion Sims was removed on April 17, 2018, in New York.
AFP via Getty Images

Our existence extends further than our days of forced servitude and separation through Jim Crow. Hyper-focusing only on the American government’s tyrannical actions puts our contributions in the peripheral.

If you only see us as slaves, you’ll miss out on the accomplishments of Benjamin Banneker, who notably invented America’s first clock and was hired by George Washington to help design Washington, DC.

If your only focus is on unfair Jim Crow laws, you’ll miss out on marvels like Garrett Morgan, who invented a breathing device that would become the prototype for the modern gas mask and was worn by soldiers in World War I.

As Banneker said, “The colour of the skin is in no way connected with strength of the mind or intellectual powers.”

There is no perfect country because there aren’t any perfect people. We’re sometimes conceited enough to believe that because we have more technological tools, our humanity is far more advanced than our ancestors’. But we are just as capable of rationalizing hatred and committing barbarism.

The measurement of a people shouldn’t be based on what was done to them but on how they responded to it.

Peek into our past to learn, not live.

Adam B. Coleman is the author of “Black Victim to Black Victor” and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing. Follow him on Substack: adambcoleman.substack.com.

Comments / 4

Related
seventeen.com

What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
CBS Denver

Black History Flag flies over federal building for the first time in history

For the first time in history, a Black History Flag is flying over a federal building. It was a historic ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Denver Federal Center. Getting that flag to fly above the Denver Federal Center required approval from the White House. Leaders raised the Pan-African Flag to commemorate Black History Month. Wednesday's ceremonies consisted of events, panels and discussions all about the significance of raising the flag. "We can't change history but we can change the future and today moving forward, this is a historical day at the Denver Federal Center, Feb. 1, 2023," said Denver Federal Center Contracting Officer Tito Register.Usually, when the Denver Federal Center raises a flag, it's up for about one or two days of the month. This time, the flag will be up for the entire month of February. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Black History Month: Carter G. Woodson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Carter G. Woodson was a scholar who enjoyed learning and celebrating the history of Black Americans.He didn't want the achievements of African Americans to be missed.So, he decided in 1926 to launch Negro History Week in the second week of February.He chose that time because it coincided with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass.Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.
Footwear News

Converse Celebrates Black History Month With ‘Black Joy’ Collection

Converse has launched its latest campaign for Black History Month. This year, the brand wanted to celebrate Black Joy, focusing on “the healing, freedom and joy found in nature” with a collection inspired by all things outdoors.   The Black Joy campaign comes with a collective commitment to amplify Black voices and celebrate joy, freedom, and diversity of experience. This campaign builds on Converse’s previous Latin Heritage Month initiative, Mi Gente, committed to supporting and celebrating inclusivity and diverse communities, and “supporting the next generation of creatives,” as the brand shared in a statement. Converse announced its focus on creating more access and...
back2stonewall.com

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: The Incredible Life of Black Gay Civil Rights Icon Bayard Rustin

Bayard Taylor Rustin was born in West Chester, Pa., March 17, 1912. He had no relationship with his father, and his 16-year-old mother, Florence, was so young he thought she was his sister. From his grandparents, Janifer and Julia Rustin, he took his Quaker “values,” which, in his words, “were based on the concept of a single human family and the belief that all members of that family are equal,”
ALABAMA STATE
KCEN

Black History Month: How one Killeen teacher tackles a different side of history

KILLEEN, Texas — There's a whole side of U.S. history that has yet to be taught or is barely taught, so one Killeen High School teacher is switching it up. Keina Cook has taught an African American history course since 2020 at Killeen High School. She said the class has expanded everyone's world view and their perception on history, allowing many of her Black students to build confidence now that they know more.
KILLEEN, TX
Essence

This New Law Could Preserve African American History And Culture

The law, introduced by Rep. Kweisi Mfume, is meant to counter those that have moved to restrict teachings on subjects such as race and African American history in schools across the country. Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume has introduced the National Council on African American History and Culture Act of 2023...
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

Revised AP African American Studies curriculum delivers course students deserve

If the revised framework for the Advanced Placement course in African American Studies had been the pilot program all along, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wouldn’t have objected and the proposal wouldn’t have become national news. But the College Board, which designs and administers AP classes and exams, felt the need to wave a red flag by including such “topics” as intersectionality, queer studies and Black Lives Matter in what should have ostensibly been a high-concept history class. Now, just three weeks after Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz said no to the proposed AP course, the College Board has pulled back on polarizing subjects and divisive authors like critical race theorist...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy