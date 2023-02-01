ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLUE DEVILS STRIKE BACK: Duke men's basketball avenges Final Four loss with crunch-time win against North Carolina

Most stories, at some point, have an ending. Maybe the Tobacco Road saga will run its course someday, but for now, the rivalry has new life. Duke stared down archrival North Carolina down the stretch Saturday night inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, emerging victorious 63-57 behind a defensive clinic by freshman center Dereck Lively II and a combined 44 points from Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and Kyle Filipowski. In doing so, the Blue Devils gave Jon Scheyer a win in his first Tar Heel matchup as head coach and avenged their Final Four loss at the hands of Hubert Davis’ North Carolina squad back in April 2022.
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. North Carolina

Duke (-3) vs. North Carolina. After three weeks of anticipation and tenting, the greatest rivalry in college sports starts a new chapter Saturday, as Duke welcomes archenemy North Carolina to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils enter the contest after a solid win at home against Wake Forest Tuesday. North...
Take of the week: Duke men's basketball is primed for a strong regular-season finish

To say it has been a season of ups and downs for Duke would be an understatement. The Blue Devils are undefeated at home with some big wins against strong teams like Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Miami. At the same time, the squad from Durham has also blown some bad games on the road. Duke lost to a relatively weak Virginia Tech team, was blown out by N.C. State by a whopping 24 points and narrowly escaped what should have been an easy win against Boston College.
Duke vs. UNC preview: Wings

As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches and backcourts. Up next are the wings:. With freshman Dariq Whitehead ruled questionable...
Duke men's lacrosse 2023 season preview

Lacrosse as a sport originated in Native American communities nearly 1,000 years ago, where it was called, “The Creator’s Game.” After a disappointing 2022, Duke will look to live up to the lofty expectations set by that moniker once again in 2023, beginning with its opener against Bellarmine Saturday.
Duke vs. UNC preview: Backcourt

As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches. Next up are the backcourts:. While the forwards in this rivalry might dominate...
Column: Duke men's basketball has questions to answer. North Carolina is the game to do it

Every Duke-North Carolina game dating back to the origins of the rivalry has had a heightened level of competitive flare. But this one is different. It’s Duke’s first chance at redemption after the Tar Heels dealt two crushing blows last season, one in former head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game and one in the Final Four. It is Jon Scheyer’s first opportunity to gain the upper hand on his North Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis. And, maybe most importantly, this year’s game sits within a crucial five-game stretch in the Blue Devils’ schedule in which they can prove whether they have the answer to some season-long questions plaguing this team.
Film room: Duke men's basketball needs to limit star North Carolina trio

Duke men’s basketball takes on North Carolina at home Saturday. Ahead of this pivotal matchup, the Blue Zone is here to provide film insights:. At 16-6, the Blue Devils are heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The young team, which has had its share of ups and downs this season, has the chance to grab a statement win against North Carolina. Saturday marks another chapter in the historic Tobacco Road rivalry, as Duke seeks to earn vengeance over North Carolina for the two biggest losses of its prior season.
'We don't know each other': Duke men's basketball's rivalry with North Carolina through students' eyes

The Duke-North Carolina rivalry is in its own realm of competition. Just about any list of top sports foes will have the two schools in the top five—Bleacher Report once ranked it as the No. 1 American sports rivalry, beating all of the great professional rivalries like Yankees-Red Sox and Celtics-Lakers. The hate between the two schools is legendary, and when they share a court, field or any other playing space, things can tend to get ugly.
The Chronicle's Duke men's basketball 2022-23 rivalry edition

Players, eras and dynasties come and go in sports. Rivalries—at least this one—tend to stick around. Things will look a little different when Duke and North Carolina meet Saturday for the first time since the Tar Heels prevailed in last season's Final Four. When they do, head coaches Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis will go head-to-head at last, injecting new life into a rivalry that predates the duo's predecessors.
No. 16 Duke women's basketball pulls away in fourth quarter to down Pittsburgh, stay undefeated at home

After stumbling on the road at Florida State, Duke found its footing at home to take down Pittsburgh. No. 16 Duke beat the visiting Panthers 53-44 at Cameron Indoor Stadium Thursday night, extending its home winning streak to 11 games. Though Pittsburgh headed into the matchup winless in the ACC, it did not play like a struggling team. The Panthers ultimately fell to the Blue Devils, but they continuously crept up to Duke’s lead, and while the Blue Devils ultimately had the last laugh, Pittsburgh found gaps in the home team’s elite defense.
