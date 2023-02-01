Read full article on original website
BLUE DEVILS STRIKE BACK: Duke men's basketball avenges Final Four loss with crunch-time win against North Carolina
Most stories, at some point, have an ending. Maybe the Tobacco Road saga will run its course someday, but for now, the rivalry has new life. Duke stared down archrival North Carolina down the stretch Saturday night inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, emerging victorious 63-57 behind a defensive clinic by freshman center Dereck Lively II and a combined 44 points from Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and Kyle Filipowski. In doing so, the Blue Devils gave Jon Scheyer a win in his first Tar Heel matchup as head coach and avenged their Final Four loss at the hands of Hubert Davis’ North Carolina squad back in April 2022.
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. North Carolina
Duke (-3) vs. North Carolina. After three weeks of anticipation and tenting, the greatest rivalry in college sports starts a new chapter Saturday, as Duke welcomes archenemy North Carolina to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils enter the contest after a solid win at home against Wake Forest Tuesday. North...
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against North Carolina
Through one half of the first Duke-North Carolina matchup of the season, matters are as competitive and close as one would expect. Heading into the break, the Blue Devils have a slim advantage at 33-32. Not too heavy to carry. If last season’s matchups carried the heaviest stakes, this one...
Three points: Physicality, offensive consistency crucial for Duke men’s basketball in North Carolina showdown
Duke squares up against North Carolina Saturday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first Tobacco Road rivalry game of the year. The Blue Zone is here with three keys to a Blue Devil win:. Dominate the glass. In up-and-down seasons for both Duke and North Carolina, one aspect has...
Take of the week: Duke men's basketball is primed for a strong regular-season finish
To say it has been a season of ups and downs for Duke would be an understatement. The Blue Devils are undefeated at home with some big wins against strong teams like Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Miami. At the same time, the squad from Durham has also blown some bad games on the road. Duke lost to a relatively weak Virginia Tech team, was blown out by N.C. State by a whopping 24 points and narrowly escaped what should have been an easy win against Boston College.
Duke vs. UNC preview: Wings
As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches and backcourts. Up next are the wings:. With freshman Dariq Whitehead ruled questionable...
X-Factor: Post prowess of Filipowski can spur Duke men's basketball to win against rival North Carolina
It’s that time of year again: Duke versus North Carolina. Ahead of the marquee matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday evening, the Blue Zone is here with a potential X-factor for both teams in the Triangle’s premier basketball rivalry:. Duke: Kyle Filipowski. Big moments call for big players....
5 things to know before Duke men's basketball hosts North Carolina for season's first Tobacco Road tilt
March 5, 2022: Mike Krzyzewski walked off of a court named in his honor, where he had just coached his last home game. The Tar Heel celebration was heard around the college basketball world. April 2, 2022: Caleb Love sealed North Carolina’s ticket to the national championship game. With the...
ChronChat: Score predictions, MVP picks and more for Duke men's basketball's UNC showdown
Before North Carolina takes the trip down to the road to face Duke, The Chronicle's beat writers are here to make their score predictions and more. Who will win Saturday, and what will the final score be?. Jonathan Levitan: Duke 74-70 For as good as Duke has been at home—Jon...
Duke men's lacrosse 2023 season preview
Lacrosse as a sport originated in Native American communities nearly 1,000 years ago, where it was called, “The Creator’s Game.” After a disappointing 2022, Duke will look to live up to the lofty expectations set by that moniker once again in 2023, beginning with its opener against Bellarmine Saturday.
Duke vs. UNC preview: Backcourt
As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches. Next up are the backcourts:. While the forwards in this rivalry might dominate...
Column: Duke men's basketball has questions to answer. North Carolina is the game to do it
Every Duke-North Carolina game dating back to the origins of the rivalry has had a heightened level of competitive flare. But this one is different. It’s Duke’s first chance at redemption after the Tar Heels dealt two crushing blows last season, one in former head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game and one in the Final Four. It is Jon Scheyer’s first opportunity to gain the upper hand on his North Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis. And, maybe most importantly, this year’s game sits within a crucial five-game stretch in the Blue Devils’ schedule in which they can prove whether they have the answer to some season-long questions plaguing this team.
Film room: Duke men's basketball needs to limit star North Carolina trio
Duke men’s basketball takes on North Carolina at home Saturday. Ahead of this pivotal matchup, the Blue Zone is here to provide film insights:. At 16-6, the Blue Devils are heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The young team, which has had its share of ups and downs this season, has the chance to grab a statement win against North Carolina. Saturday marks another chapter in the historic Tobacco Road rivalry, as Duke seeks to earn vengeance over North Carolina for the two biggest losses of its prior season.
'We don't know each other': Duke men's basketball's rivalry with North Carolina through students' eyes
The Duke-North Carolina rivalry is in its own realm of competition. Just about any list of top sports foes will have the two schools in the top five—Bleacher Report once ranked it as the No. 1 American sports rivalry, beating all of the great professional rivalries like Yankees-Red Sox and Celtics-Lakers. The hate between the two schools is legendary, and when they share a court, field or any other playing space, things can tend to get ugly.
'Mutual respect': Jon Scheyer, Hubert Davis and the making of a rivalry at a crossroads
On a rainy December night in New York, Duke waltzed into Madison Square Garden for a nationally televised matchup against Iowa. The win that followed was relatively unremarkable; the Blue Devils shut down Hawkeye star Kris Murray and cruised to a 74-62 victory behind their defense. But there was something...
'The competition was ridiculous': An oral history of Jon Scheyer's playing days in the Tobacco Road rivalry
On Saturday, Duke and North Carolina need a win for similar reasons: To keep pace in the battle for a double bye in the ACC tournament, and to add to their respective NCAA tournament resumes. But for the Blue Devils, offsetting the Tar Heels’ recent mojo in the series might...
The Chronicle's Duke men's basketball 2022-23 rivalry edition
Players, eras and dynasties come and go in sports. Rivalries—at least this one—tend to stick around. Things will look a little different when Duke and North Carolina meet Saturday for the first time since the Tar Heels prevailed in last season's Final Four. When they do, head coaches Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis will go head-to-head at last, injecting new life into a rivalry that predates the duo's predecessors.
First half of Duke women's basketball's loss to Florida State played with a men's ball, head coach Kara Lawson says
The first half of Duke women's basketball's Sunday loss at Florida State was played with a men's ball, according to a closing statement made by head coach Kara Lawson in her postgame press conference Thursday evening following the Blue Devils' home win against Pittsburgh. The Blue Devils and the Seminoles...
No. 16 Duke women's basketball pulls away in fourth quarter to down Pittsburgh, stay undefeated at home
After stumbling on the road at Florida State, Duke found its footing at home to take down Pittsburgh. No. 16 Duke beat the visiting Panthers 53-44 at Cameron Indoor Stadium Thursday night, extending its home winning streak to 11 games. Though Pittsburgh headed into the matchup winless in the ACC, it did not play like a struggling team. The Panthers ultimately fell to the Blue Devils, but they continuously crept up to Duke’s lead, and while the Blue Devils ultimately had the last laugh, Pittsburgh found gaps in the home team’s elite defense.
The “Winter Wonders" exhibit at the 5 Points Gallery is tenuously wintry and absolutely wonderful
This month, 5 Points Gallery in downtown Durham invites viewers to their “Winter Wonders: Gallery Members” exhibit. Through a carefully crafted mix of works both old and new, the exhibit shines a fresh light on the diversity of nine local artists both in perspective and medium. Though the...
