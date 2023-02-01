Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Massachusetts State Police search for missing Ware man continues
(WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts State Police and the Marlborough Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man. 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard, a Ware resident, has been missing since January 22 and went missing in Marlborough. On January 30, officials confirmed Allard was seen several days ago after leaving...
westernmassnews.com
Tree falls on motor vehicle in Southwick, State Police Accident Reconstruction team on scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is covering breaking news out of Southwick. State Police report a tree has fallen on a motor vehicle on Feeding Hills Road. They were called to the scene shortly after noon today. This is amidst extremely cold weather and windy conditions. “We can...
westernmassnews.com
Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home. Updated: 11...
westernmassnews.com
1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 11 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant...
westernmassnews.com
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree
A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant inside. Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. Springfield Police seize illegal gun from Grove Street home. Updated: 11 hours ago. Two men in Springfield were...
westernmassnews.com
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school
Ware Community Home School takes part in Future Media Leaders tour. It was a busy Thursday morning at the Western Mass News studios as young students from Ware Community Home School paid us a visit. Updated: 10 hours ago. With bitter cold temperatures and wind chills approaching for the next...
westernmassnews.com
Southampton, Westfield crews help rescue horse
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a rather unique 911 call out of Southampton. According to police, a call came in for a horse rescue on Thursday. . The Southampton Fire Department said that the horse was found to be in Westfield. . Both the Southampton and Westfield Fire Departments, along with...
westernmassnews.com
Part of McKinstry Avenue in Chicopee closed due to reported brush fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed while crews investigate a reported brush fire. Chicopee Police said that McKinstry Avenue is closed near Meadow Street while that investigation takes place near Chicopee Mason Supply. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes and it is...
westernmassnews.com
Crews locate man reported missing in Granville State Forest
GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have located a missing man that had been reported missing in the Granville State Forest. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area of West Hartland Road for a man in his early 70′s who was reported missing by his wife.
westernmassnews.com
Eversource and National Grid take precautions for freezing temperatures
A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. A community group holds virtual meeting for Springfield Police consent decree. Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle in Southwick. Updated: 12 hours ago. A tree fell on a car in Southwick on Friday and killed an infant...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to rollover crash in Whately
WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At 6:30 A.M. on Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road. When Whately Fire Department arrived on scene the driver was out of the car with no visible injuries. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to a structure fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews respond to a 2nd alarm fire on Carter Drive in Chicopee. According to the Chicopee Fire Department’s Facebook, “Carter Drive is closed from Nelson Street to Granby Road. Chicopee Fire is on scene for a structure fire. Please seek alternate routes. It is unknown how long the road will be closed, updates will be provided as they become available.”
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. They said that officers were called to KeyBank on Somers Road around 3:35 p.m. Thursday after a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller that demanded money.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Severe penalties for leaving pets outside in extreme temperatures
An expert discusses how to protect yourself in extremely cold weather. Agawam restaurant take wing orders for the big game. Western Mass. wakes up to sub-zero temperatures Saturday. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Much of western Massachusetts woke up to sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Getting Answers: What to...
westernmassnews.com
4 hospitalized after multi car crash in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Friday, 4 people were taken to the hospital following a multi vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow. The Longmeadow Fire Department along with Mass State Police responded to 91 northbound near the state line. The highway was closed for a short period of time but has...
westernmassnews.com
Warming centers opened in West Springfield and Holyoke due to frigid temperatures
An expert discusses how to protect yourself in extremely cold weather. An expert discusses how to protect yourself in extremely cold weather. Agawam restaurant taking wing orders before the big game. Updated: 13 hours ago. Agawam restaurant take wing orders for the big game. Intense Cold Today But A Major...
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Belchertown first responders swearing-in ceremony, Girls Inc. receive funding, and state tax forms in local library
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Belchertown, Holyoke and Springfield. On Friday, six new firefighters and paramedics joined the force in Belchertown. Through a grant from FEMA, the Belchertown Fire department added six new recruits to the squad. The new hires will help the...
westernmassnews.com
Firefighters preparing to battle the cold while battling fires this weekend
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite the weekend’s upcoming freezing temperatures, local fire departments will continue to respond to fires and other emergencies across our area. Like any weekend, there’s always a chance that emergency sirens can be heard in Holyoke. With our area expecting below water-freezing temperatures, we wanted...
Comments / 0