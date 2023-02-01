Read full article on original website
Police investigating overnight homicide on westside
IMPD is investigating an overnight homicide on the west side of Indianapolis near the intersection of W. Michigan and Holt Rd.
IMPD uses license plate readers to make arrest after rash of shootings into homes and cars
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet. Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his alleged role in these incidents. Oates […]
IMPD arrest man with guns, drugs, and a Glock switch in chase
Approximately one hour later police engaged in a short pursuit involving a vehicle that matched the description. Upon noticing the police, the man then proceeded to throw two firearms from the car onto the road.
Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night. IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Hendrick is...
IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
21-year-old arrested in connection to four Indianapolis shots fired runs
After four separate shooting incidents, including three that happened on consecutive days, a 21-year-old was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WISH-TV
2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
Family seeks justice for mother fatally shot in northeast Indy home
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen is devastated after her tragic death. She was gunned down last Friday inside her home near East 96th Street and Interstate 69 doing something we all do every day. "There was a knock at the door. Brittany answered the door, and...
WTHR
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
Police were ‘justified’ in killing man as ‘act of self-defense,’ Hamilton Co. prosecutor says
The Hamilton County prosecutor will not file any charges against the police officers responsible for killing a man after an incident in January.
Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan […]
WISH-TV
Man in social media dispute convicted of murder off I-65, Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder and other criminal charges in the 2021 shooting death of a man off I-65 on the northwest side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man killed by Memphis police had lengthy criminal history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Torrence Jackson Jr.’s first arrest as an adult, at age 19, was for dealing marijuana in August 2014. The years leading up to the Indianapolis man’s fatal encounter with police Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, have been punctuated by a series of increasingly violent behavior.
Indy mother shot to death after answering door, found by 9-year-old daughter, per family
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room. “She […]
readthereporter.com
Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis
Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man shot, killed by Memphis police after allegedly shooting officer at library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Indianapolis man is dead after Memphis Police say he shot an officer at a library on Thursday. WRTV affiliate WTVF reports that investigators say a man was trespassing and told to leave a business. Authorities said about 30 minutes later, MPD officers were called...
Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police later said […]
IMPD encourages local businesses to join security camera system to help fight crime
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is offering small businesses a one-time, $2,500 grant to join its b-link camera network. B-link is a collection of personal and business security cameras that give police livestream video access in the event of a nearby crime. The grant money would cover installation and management costs of the cameras.
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
WTHR
