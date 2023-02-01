ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night. IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Hendrick is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis

Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police later said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy