Related
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) not listed Sunday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) active Thursday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) will play Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers, per head coach Darvin Ham. Davis is good to go after being listed as probable. He had his minutes limit lifted last game and scored 27 points with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 37 minutes. LeBron James (ankle) is a game-time decision on Thursday, so Davis will have more opportunities on offense if he's ruled out.
numberfire.com
Nikola Vucevic (quad) active for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Nikola Vucevic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a left quadricep contusion. Our models project Vucevic for 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) active Saturday, replacing Vlatko Cancar in Nuggets lineup
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is replacing Vlatko Cancar in the starting lineup on Saturday. Gordon has been upgraded from questionable and cleared to return after missing last game.
numberfire.com
Daniel Theis (injury management) questionable for Indiana's Sunday matchup
Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Theis' Sunday availability is in the air after Indiana's big man was listed as questionable for knee injury management purposes. Expect Oshae Brissett to see time versus a Cleveland team ranked first in defensive rating if Theis is inactive.
numberfire.com
Dario Saric playing with Phoenix's second unit on Saturday night
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Detroit Pistons. Saric will come off the bench after Cam Johnson was announced as Saturday's starter. In 14.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Saric to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Saric's projection includes 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Dejounte Murray starting on Saturday in place of inactive Trae Young (illness)
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Murray will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
College Basketball Betting Guide: Thursday 2/2/23
College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Dario Saric for inactive Cam Johnson (injury management) on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is starting in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Saric will make his 12th start at power forward after Cam Johnson was held out for injury management reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Saric to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Saric's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Denver on Saturday. Expect Aaron Holiday to see an increased role with Young sidelined. Young is averaging...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Valanciunas suffered a right knee injury and will not return to Saturday's clash with the Lakers. Valanciunas will finish Saturday's game with 18 points, 5 assists, and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Warren continues to deal with a left shin contusion. As a result, he has once again been listed doubtful. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 6 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Sunday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Anderson left Friday's contest early and did not return due to back spasms. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Gabe Vincent for inactive Kyle Lowry (knee) on Saturday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Vincent will make his sixth appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Kyle Lowry was held out with knee soreness. In 36.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Josh Green starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for injured Luka Doncic (heel)
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Green will make his third start this season after Luka Doncic was sidelined with a heel injury. In an uptempo spot versus a Warriors' team ranked first in pace, numberFIre's models project Green to score 28.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Davion Mitchell starting for inactive De'Aron Fox (personal) on Friday
Sacramento Kings point guard Davion Mitchell is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After De'Aaron Fox was held out for personal reasons, Mitchell will start at point guard on Friday night. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Mitchell to score 26.3 FanDuel points. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
