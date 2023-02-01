ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

numberfire.com

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) not listed Sunday for Orlando

Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (foot) active Thursday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) will play Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers, per head coach Darvin Ham. Davis is good to go after being listed as probable. He had his minutes limit lifted last game and scored 27 points with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 37 minutes. LeBron James (ankle) is a game-time decision on Thursday, so Davis will have more opportunities on offense if he's ruled out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nikola Vucevic (quad) active for Bulls on Saturday

Chicago Bulls forward/center Nikola Vucevic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a left quadricep contusion. Our models project Vucevic for 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Daniel Theis (injury management) questionable for Indiana's Sunday matchup

Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Theis' Sunday availability is in the air after Indiana's big man was listed as questionable for knee injury management purposes. Expect Oshae Brissett to see time versus a Cleveland team ranked first in defensive rating if Theis is inactive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Dario Saric playing with Phoenix's second unit on Saturday night

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Detroit Pistons. Saric will come off the bench after Cam Johnson was announced as Saturday's starter. In 14.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Saric to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Saric's projection includes 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

College Basketball Betting Guide: Thursday 2/2/23

College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
MICHIGAN STATE
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Saturday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Denver on Saturday. Expect Aaron Holiday to see an increased role with Young sidelined. Young is averaging...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return on Saturday

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Valanciunas suffered a right knee injury and will not return to Saturday's clash with the Lakers. Valanciunas will finish Saturday's game with 18 points, 5 assists, and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Saturday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Warren continues to deal with a left shin contusion. As a result, he has once again been listed doubtful. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 6 p.m. ET tipoff.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Sunday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Anderson left Friday's contest early and did not return due to back spasms. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Heat starting Gabe Vincent for inactive Kyle Lowry (knee) on Saturday night

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Vincent will make his sixth appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Kyle Lowry was held out with knee soreness. In 36.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Josh Green starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for injured Luka Doncic (heel)

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Green will make his third start this season after Luka Doncic was sidelined with a heel injury. In an uptempo spot versus a Warriors' team ranked first in pace, numberFIre's models project Green to score 28.4 FanDuel points.
DALLAS, TX

