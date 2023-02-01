Teacher strikes couldn't happen in Germany: EU countries have more restrictive strike laws

Teacher strikes are banned or restricted in many EU countries – yet the TUC will today hold a 'day of action' to protest the Government's decision to legislate for 'minimum service levels' in key sectors.

But a government source last night said laws in many European countries were 'much more restrictive'.

In Germany , most teachers are classed as civil servants and are banned from going on strike.

In Italy , teachers can strike, but unions must ensure at least 90 per cent of tuition hours are delivered each year.

Schools are also required to provide basic services, such as examinations and canteens.

In France, primary schools must stay open if fewer than 25 per cent of teachers are on strike.

Teachers must give schools 48 hours' notice of walkouts, meaning unions cannot cause the kind of disruption that they are trying to impose in Britain.

A government source said the 'minimum service levels' legislation, opposed by Labour, was 'reasonable and moderate'.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: 'Nobody should lose their job if they take lawful action to win a better deal at work.

'It's undemocratic, unworkable and very likely illegal.'