Nicola Peltz’s snippy texts blasting wedding planners’ ‘mistakes’ shown in lawsuit

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s fairytale wedding reportedly came with a side of drama.

According to the Daily Mail , the “Bates Motel” alum’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, filed a lawsuit against wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba for refusing to give back the $159,000 deposit he gave them.

In the lawsuit, Nelson, 80, is claiming that he and his wife, Claudia Peltz, hired Grijalba and Braghin in March 2022 through their firm, Plan Design Events.

After parting ways with their first wedding planner, the Peltz’s hired the duo six weeks before the star-studded nuptials were set to take place at the billionaire’s Palm Beach estate.

Nicola Peltz told her wedding planners she was “tired” of correcting their mistakes. Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, is suing the wedding planners for the $159,000 deposit he gave them. Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham

However, after only nine days on the job, Grijalba and Braghin decided not to move forward with Nicola and Beckham because they could not handle the couple’s guest list, which included more than 500 people.

“The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity,” the lawsuit reads, per the Daily Mail.

Wedding planners Arianna Grijalba and Nicole Braghin were hired six weeks before the “Bates Motel” alum was set to get married. Instagram/@plandesignevents

Nelson also included some of the text messages his daughter allegedly sent the wedding planners in the lawsuit, including one where the actress said she was “tired” of fixing their mistakes after they said Lewis Hamilton RSVP’d “yes” although he told the couple he could not attend the wedding.

The “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actress allegedly wrote, “Lewis Hamilton did NOT RSVP. So explain why his names [sic] on the list please.”

“We spoke to him. He can’t come so explain why you said he rsvpd yes,” she added.

The Peltz family eventually hired Michelle Rago to carry out the nuptials. Instagram/@michellerago

Grijalba tried to explain that she needed more time to get familiar with the app that the virtual guest list was on.

“I need time to do this,” she allegedly wrote. “I’m going to take a moment to learn the app and send you the information, I hate looking like a fool but I hate the most not giving you what you need ASAP. I will be back soon.”

Nicola, who was seemingly upset, allegedly replied, “That’s not true. He didn’t rsvp AT ALL.”

Nelson also claimed in the lawsuit that the wedding planners had a drinking problem.

One week before the RSVP exchange, Grijalba allegedly posted in the group chat that she was “going for a tequila before her head exploded,” to which the “Last Airbender” actress allegedly replied, “Yes queen!!!!”

Nelson is also reportedly suing the duo for legal fees.

Page Six has reached out to Nicola’s rep for comment but has not immediately heard back.

Despite the issues, the Peltz family ended up hiring Michelle Rago of Michelle Rago Destinations.

Nicola and Beckham, 23, tied the knot on April 9, 2022, in front of several celebrity friends, including Serena and Venus Williams, Eva Longoria and chef Gordon Ramsay.