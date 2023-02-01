Alexis + Drew: Magnolia Tree goes from bar decoration to special reminder

AC Hotel -- March 5, 2022

“We really liked having dueling DJs and a silent disco as our after party. They did such a good job making the night memorable and being surrounded by our closest friends and family. We also loved our 360 bar with a magnolia tree in the middle. We actually planted it in our backyard after the wedding as a special reminder of the best day.”

PLANNER & EVENT DESIGNER : Beckon Events

PHOTOGRAPHER : Rachel May Photo

FLORIST: Kate Asire Flowers

RENTALS/LINENS: Professional Party Rentals, Industry Event Rentals, Optrics LTD, Berbank Events, BBJ La Tavola

CAKE: Couture Cakes of Greenville

CATERER: AC Hotel

MUSIC: Uptown Entertainment (silent disco) & The After Party Experience (reception band)

PHOTOBOOTH: Shutterbooth

TRANSPORTATION: Southern Valet

BRIDE’S GOWNS: Carolina Herrera, Little White Dress Bridal Shop

BRIDESMAID’S DRESSES: Show Me Your Mumu

BRIDE’S SHOES: Badgley Mischka

BRIDE’S JEWELRY : Olive + Piper

HAIR & MAKEUP: Latia Curtis Fine Art Beauty

GROOM’S FORMAL WEAR: Men’s Wearhouse

GROOMSMEN’S FORMAL WEAR : Men’s Wearhouse

INVITATION DESIGNER : Beckon Events

