Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Father who lost two sons to suicide calls for mental health screenings in Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In 2013, Troy Slaymaker lost his 14-year-old son, Chance, to suicide. Three years later, his world was shattered once again when his oldest son, Travis, also took his own life. "You don't heal from this, you just try to learn to cope," Slaymaker said.
KUTV
Emergency statewide restrictions implemented for shed antler hunting in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced a statewide emergency closure to “shed hunting” Tuesday in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. They said the antler-gathering restrictions are effective immediately through April 30 and include both private and...
KUTV
Domestic violence funding top priority for Henderson, lawmakers as session moves ahead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The issue of domestic violence took center stage Tuesday morning at the Utah Legislature. Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, lawmakers, and advocates for domestic violence victims held an emotional news conference to outline their efforts to get more money for victim services as demand increases.
KUTV
Advocates push for $25 million in funding for homeless teen centers across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of advocates is pushing for the state legislature to find $25 million in funding for more than 100 homeless teen centers at schools across Utah. The request will be reviewed by the Appropriations Committee at the capitol tomorrow. The centers will provide...
KUTV
Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
KUTV
Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Gov. Spencer Cox comment following State of the Union address
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sen. Mike Lee attended his thirteenth State of the Union address Tuesday night, with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox as his invited guest. Gov. Cox said it was just exciting to be in the room for a moment he has watched on television since he was kid.
KUTV
Here's how some want to spend Utah's extra tax dollars
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are trying to decide how to spend a lot of extra money, and so far, there are a lot of hands out wanting a piece of the pie. Even after accounting for tax cuts, infrastructure, and inflation, the state of Utah has a surplus of around $1.2 billion. But Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton), the Senate’s budget chief, told KUTV 2News lawmakers have requests totaling more than $3 billion.
KUTV
Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
KUTV
Board of Pardons and Parole would have to prioritize public safety under new bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill requiring the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole to consider public safety as a top priority when deciding next steps for offenders is awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives after clearing a House committee late last week. House Bill 246,...
KUTV
California to disburse $400 million in grants to reinforce Health Care workforce
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — This week, Governor Newsom’s administration announced more than $400 million in grants to build upon and expand the state’s nation-leading health care workforce and infrastructure. According to the administration, this represents part of the over $1 billion in health care workforce investments to strengthen...
KUTV
Several factors still needed to increase Beehive State's snowpack, spring runoff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The halfway point in the winter season has just passed, and so far, the storm pattern has favored Utah, and skiers have been thrilled. Several possible storms lie ahead to increase the state's snowpack, according to 2News meteorologist Sterling Poulson. After record heat in...
KUTV
Light snow, cold temperatures leave roads messy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not a lengthy storm, but the snowfall Monday is happening exactly as thousands of people are commuting to work on roads that would be treacherously slippery even without more accumulation. The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Morning for the AM...
KUTV
For cheapest home loan, you'll soon need a higher credit score, says Utah expert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — You will soon need a higher credit score if you want the cheapest home loan. Al Bingham, a veteran Utah home loan officer and credit score expert, said he expects credit score requirements for mortgages to change as soon as May. "Which means if...
KUTV
Weekend winter storm expected to diminish heavy inversion in most of northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy inversion that has been sitting along the Wasatch valleys is expected to diminish in most of northern Utah following a winter storm. Officials with the National Weather Service said almost all inversion will be eliminated Sunday afternoon, with the exception of Cache Valley.
KUTV
Concerns remain over unstable roofs, awnings pushed to brink with heavy snowfall
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah’s record-setting winter season shows no signs of letting up. In higher elevations, the abundant snowfall is causing problems not always seen in mountain communities. “It’s been hectic,” said Sam Hicken, co-owner of Frog Bottom Irrigation and Landscaping. “I think it kind of...
KUTV
Man in missing Lyft driver investigation held on $2M cash bond; human remains found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WPEC) — A man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car from Palm Beach Gardens is being held on a $2 million cash bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning. He is wanted on a warrant for a murder in Hardee County, Florida, last month.
Comments / 0