Emergency statewide restrictions implemented for shed antler hunting in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced a statewide emergency closure to “shed hunting” Tuesday in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. They said the antler-gathering restrictions are effective immediately through April 30 and include both private and...
Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
Here's how some want to spend Utah's extra tax dollars

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are trying to decide how to spend a lot of extra money, and so far, there are a lot of hands out wanting a piece of the pie. Even after accounting for tax cuts, infrastructure, and inflation, the state of Utah has a surplus of around $1.2 billion. But Sen. Jerry Stevenson (R-Layton), the Senate’s budget chief, told KUTV 2News lawmakers have requests totaling more than $3 billion.
Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
Light snow, cold temperatures leave roads messy

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not a lengthy storm, but the snowfall Monday is happening exactly as thousands of people are commuting to work on roads that would be treacherously slippery even without more accumulation. The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Morning for the AM...
