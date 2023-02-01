ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritan dies, another injured when Big Rig crashes on LBJ Freeway

A good Samaritan is dead, and another was injured when a semi-truck loaded with ice cream crashed into them on a North Texas freeway early Friday morning. Garland police say there was a rollover accident on westbound LBJ Freeway just after 1:30 a.m. Two vehicles stopped to help and good...
