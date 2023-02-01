Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
Bomb Squad determines ‘suspicious item’ to be non-hazardous; scene cleared
UPDATE: Suspicious item was determined to be non-hazardous. The scene was cleared shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called out Friday night to Northeast El Paso on reports of a “suspicious item.” The item was found along the 4600 block of Belinda Ann […]
KVIA
Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
KFOX 14
Fire on Doniphan sends plumes of smoke into the air on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — West Valley Fire Department and Dona Ana emergency services responded to a fire at a recycling yard fire in Canutillo, Texas, Saturday morning. The recycling yard was located at the 6700 block of Doniphan near HD Road. The fire according to the WVFD, was...
KFOX 14
Train crash with car causes injuries in Mesquite, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dona Ana County Fire is responding to a train crash in Mesquite, New Mexico Saturday morning. The train crashed with a car off Highway 478. According to fire passengers in the car had to be withdrawn from their vehicle and air support was called.
KVIA
Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer. Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
KFOX 14
Car crashes through the front of Starbucks in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch a car crashed through the front of a Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning. The Starbucks is located on 10830 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. No injuries are reported at this time, added dispatch. No...
El Paso names 3-decade police veteran to serve as interim police chief
EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has named a three-decade police veteran to serve as the city’s interim police chief. Peter Pacillas was named interim chief on Friday afternoon. Pacillas takes the reins of the department after longtime Police Chief Greg Allen died on Jan. 17 at age 71. The search […]
El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
cbs4local.com
EPPD: Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
El Paso News
This week’s most wanted fugitives from El Paso police, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso teams up with the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to publicize each agency’s most wanted fugitives. Here are the most wanted fugitives for the week of Feb. 3. El...
Man shot, killed after allegedly striking police vehicles in Anthony, Texas
UPDATE: A man in his late 30s was shot and killed in Anthony, Texas, after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Las Cruces and then struck law enforcement vehicles after being confronted by officers in Anthony, Texas, a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. Las Cruces police responded to reports of a […]
El Paso is the worst-paying midsize U.S. metro for seniors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study from Smartest Dollar shows El Paso is the lowest-paying midsize American metro for seniors with the adjusted median annual wage coming in at $37,580. A “midsize” metropolitan area was defined as an urban center containing anywhere from 350,000 to 999,999 people in this particular study. A total […]
Fall from border wall lands man in hospital in critical condition
A man fell from the border wall and suffered critical injuries on Friday morning, the El Paso Fire Department confirmed.Border
KFOX 14
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president expected in court
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, Ron Martin, is expected in court Friday morning for his arraignment. An arraignment is the first step of the criminal court process where Martin will be formally charged and get the opportunity to enter his plea.
Interviews for El Paso Police Chief to be completed this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It has been two weeks since El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen died and an interim police chief has yet to be named. The City of El Paso says that interviews of applicants for interim police chief continue and are expected to be completed this week. The City of El […]
KVIA
Fire units respond to blaze in Canutillo, Texas
UPDATE: West Valley Fire Department said the call came in at 9:31 am. When units arrived on scene the dept. said it found a large pile of recycling material on fire. Crews set up large diameter streams flowing over 500 gallons a minute each to knock down the flames. Hand lines were also deployed to contain the fire.
Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM
MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM. According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning. Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces The post Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM appeared first on KVIA.
Vehicle stolen from business in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office is seeking information regarding a stolen vehicle from a business in far East El Paso. According to the EPCSO, on Jan. 13 at around 2 a.m., a subject entered the business property located on 13029 Pellicano Dr. Afterward, […]
Comments / 2