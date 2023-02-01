Originally a 4-star athlete and top baseball prospect out of Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, MS, John Rhys Plumlee began his collegiate career at Ole Miss under former head coach Matt Luke in 2019. In his first year with the Rebels, Plumlee garnered national attention as he started eight games as a true freshman, accumulating 910 passing yards, 1,203 rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns on the season. Plumlee finished his inaugural season with the Rebels with Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and 247 while shattering multiple Ole Miss freshman rushing records, including most rushing touchdowns by a freshman (12) and most rushing yards in a freshman’s first four games (470). Although Plumlee found success as a true freshman under former Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez in 2019, he would never obtain similar results under new head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Still, Plumlee proved himself as a valuable weapon for the new-look Ole Miss Rebels, using his versatile skill set and unorthodox athletic profile to find his way on the field as a receiver, where he recorded 25 receptions and 280 receiving yards in 20 games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. While at Ole Miss, he spent three seasons on the Rebels’ baseball team as a Center Fielder, posting a .224 batting average, with 1 HR, 8 RBIs, 14 BB, and 8 SB in 60 appearances from 2019-2021.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO