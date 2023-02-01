Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ekow Boye-Doe, CB, Kansas State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Ekow Boye-Doe the athletic cornerback from Kansas State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom interview. Check it out, and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Brendan Beaulieu, WR, Bemidji State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Brendan Beaulieu the touchdown machine from Bemidji State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. The Bemidji State wide receiver has great hands and is one of the most underrated prospects in the country. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Travis Kelce warns Chiefs fans to stay away from Rocky Balboa statue in Philly | Rocky Statue Curse?
This week on the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce issued a request to fans of the team before the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles to leave Philly’s iconic Rocky Balboa statue alone. There is a reason behind it too!. There is...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Chiefs could be without Key Weapons for the Superbowl
Last Sundays Big win didn’t come without its blows. While the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get out of the game with a win, they also came out with several injuries. JuJu Smith-Shuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman all got knocked out of last week’s game due to injuries and have yet to practice this week.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for February 3, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Ravens conducted a second interview with Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio. Ravens set up an interview with Justin Otten for their OC vaccancy. Ravens interviewed Alabama OC Todd Monken for his second interview. Ravens signed OL David Sharpe to a futures deal. Denver Broncos. Broncos requested an interview with...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2024 NFL Draft Prospect Scouting Report: John Rhys Plumlee, QB, UCF
Originally a 4-star athlete and top baseball prospect out of Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, MS, John Rhys Plumlee began his collegiate career at Ole Miss under former head coach Matt Luke in 2019. In his first year with the Rebels, Plumlee garnered national attention as he started eight games as a true freshman, accumulating 910 passing yards, 1,203 rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns on the season. Plumlee finished his inaugural season with the Rebels with Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and 247 while shattering multiple Ole Miss freshman rushing records, including most rushing touchdowns by a freshman (12) and most rushing yards in a freshman’s first four games (470). Although Plumlee found success as a true freshman under former Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez in 2019, he would never obtain similar results under new head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Still, Plumlee proved himself as a valuable weapon for the new-look Ole Miss Rebels, using his versatile skill set and unorthodox athletic profile to find his way on the field as a receiver, where he recorded 25 receptions and 280 receiving yards in 20 games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. While at Ole Miss, he spent three seasons on the Rebels’ baseball team as a Center Fielder, posting a .224 batting average, with 1 HR, 8 RBIs, 14 BB, and 8 SB in 60 appearances from 2019-2021.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sidney Wells, OL, University of Alabama Birmingham
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a top prospect as an offensive lineman due to my versatility and my willingness and desire to learn and fight for whatever team picks me up. At what age were you first interested in...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: 2023 HBCU Signing Day Sleepers
Today Brian Pittman, of Pittman’s Pocket breaks down some of 2023’s HBCU Signing Day Sleepers. Anthony Murphy II out of Columbus, Ohio, the 6’4 250 Edge Rusher, has a piercing pass rushing presence in a 3-4 or a good base 4-4-3. Murphy is a havoc of nature off the edge with 4.6 speed. Murphy has speed to rush the passer and drop in coverage. Coach Larry Scott and Howard University Bisons landed a good one in Murphy.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown goes live to blame James Harrison’s illegal helmet for his problems | AB looks high
Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the media again. He is not going after Tom Brady this time, he is actully talking shots at his former teammate. Brown claims that James Harrison gave him CTE after hitting him with his helmet. “James Harrison had an illegal helmet for...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tavarian McCullum, S, Alcorn State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m long, physical, and fast. I have the ability to make plays on any special teams. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I would say around the age of...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ahmad Gardner started recruiting Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers on Social Media to come to New York
The New York Jets rookie cornerback has made his case about the future of the Jets QB, and he is trying to help land a veteran. Ahmad Sauce Gardner is already a shut down corner in the NFL and he is making his voice be heard. He was trying to recruit some veteran quarterbacks.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lindsey Scott Jr. Scouting Report | University of Incarnate Word QB | 2023 NFL Draft
Lindsey Scott Jr.’s road to the 2023 NFL Draft is as long and complex as any player in the class, regardless of position. As the 2015 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and 3-Star dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2016 out of Zachary, LA, Scott chose to attend nearby LSU to begin his collegiate career.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Will Wallace, TE, Tulane University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Just my livelihood growing up, my dad played and football is big in Alabama and Mississippi. And I just always had a passion for it playing in the neighborhood with my friends. What are your favorite moments from your...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jake Haener Scouting Report | Fresno State University QB | 2023 NFL Draft
Jake Haener is no stranger to exceeding expectations and setting new standards of excellence. As a high school senior at Monte Vista High School in Danville, CA, Haener took a squad that went 7-4 the year prior – including a first-round loss in the CIF North Coast Section (NCS) Playoffs – to a 12-1 record and an NCS Division 1 title in only one season. To those who worked with Haener before he cemented his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks to step foot on Monte Vista High School’s campus, it wasn’t surprising to see him take the program to new heights. After all, Haener was a 2016 Elite 11 finalist and 25th-ranked Pro Quarterback prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Despite Haener’s excellent track record and undeniably impressive skill set, many West Coast FBS programs overlooked Haener, thinking he was too small to play at the Pac-12 level. Luckily for Haener, the Washington Huskies – Haener’s “dream school” – were an outlier amongst those Pac-12 programs and offered Haener a scholarship before his senior season, which he immediately accepted.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Concussions in the NFL are a problem | NFL had an increase of 18 percent
The NFL has a huge problem right now. Concussions are the huge problem. According to the Athletic, Concussion rose in the NFL by around 18 percent this year. That is pretty insane, and there was a 60 percent increase in concussions of Quarerbacks and Special Teamers. The NFL acknowledged Friday...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Nick Saban is now targeting Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees to be his new Offensive Coordinator
There have been rumors swirling that Nick Saban and Alabama were locked in on Ryan Grubb of Washington to be their new offensive coordinator, but that changed when Grubb turned down the Crimson Tide. Several thought Saban would turn to Jeff Lebby at Oklahoma or even Freddie Kitchens the former...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Drew Brees feels Russell Wilson will return to his prime under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the most successful quarterbacks under the tutelage of Sean Payton, and he feels Russell Wilson can take the same steps. Ed Werder posted this tweet today on Drew Brees saying he feels Russell Wilson is entering his prime right now and with Sean Payton things could be looking up big time.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Broncos request interview with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores
The current Pittsburgh Steelers Linebackers coach has been requested for an interview with the Denver Broncos for their Defensive Coordinator opening. Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Flores has been one of the most respected defensive minds in the game today but also comes with some controversy after his ousting in Miami. Following his firing, after the 2021 season Flores filed a Lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins that lead to information coming out that cost the Dolphins a 1st and 3rd-round draft pick.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Gisele responds to Tom Brady’s news of retiring again
Tom Brady has retired before, but this time he claims it is for good. He lost a lot returning for another year. He could have potentially lost his love and his family. Well, yesterday the star gunslinger announced his retirement yesterday and said this time he meant it. The biggest...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cincinnati Judge dismisses Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s Aggravated Menacing Case
Cincinnati judge dismissed Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s Aggravated Menacing Case this morning. According to reports, Hamilton County Judge Curt Kissinger signed off on the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office motion for dismissal after Mixon was charged. Judge Kissinger said:. “I will sign the entry of dismissal,” the judge said...
