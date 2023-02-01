ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Ekow Boye-Doe, CB, Kansas State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Ekow Boye-Doe the athletic cornerback from Kansas State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom interview. Check it out, and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
Brendan Beaulieu, WR, Bemidji State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Brendan Beaulieu the touchdown machine from Bemidji State recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. The Bemidji State wide receiver has great hands and is one of the most underrated prospects in the country. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview only on Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel.
Chiefs could be without Key Weapons for the Superbowl

Last Sundays Big win didn’t come without its blows. While the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get out of the game with a win, they also came out with several injuries. JuJu Smith-Shuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman all got knocked out of last week’s game due to injuries and have yet to practice this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Transactions for February 3, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Ravens conducted a second interview with Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio. Ravens set up an interview with Justin Otten for their OC vaccancy. Ravens interviewed Alabama OC Todd Monken for his second interview. Ravens signed OL David Sharpe to a futures deal. Denver Broncos. Broncos requested an interview with...
ALABAMA STATE
2024 NFL Draft Prospect Scouting Report: John Rhys Plumlee, QB, UCF

Originally a 4-star athlete and top baseball prospect out of Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, MS, John Rhys Plumlee began his collegiate career at Ole Miss under former head coach Matt Luke in 2019. In his first year with the Rebels, Plumlee garnered national attention as he started eight games as a true freshman, accumulating 910 passing yards, 1,203 rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns on the season. Plumlee finished his inaugural season with the Rebels with Freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and 247 while shattering multiple Ole Miss freshman rushing records, including most rushing touchdowns by a freshman (12) and most rushing yards in a freshman’s first four games (470). Although Plumlee found success as a true freshman under former Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez in 2019, he would never obtain similar results under new head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Still, Plumlee proved himself as a valuable weapon for the new-look Ole Miss Rebels, using his versatile skill set and unorthodox athletic profile to find his way on the field as a receiver, where he recorded 25 receptions and 280 receiving yards in 20 games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons. While at Ole Miss, he spent three seasons on the Rebels’ baseball team as a Center Fielder, posting a .224 batting average, with 1 HR, 8 RBIs, 14 BB, and 8 SB in 60 appearances from 2019-2021.
ORLANDO, FL
Pittman’s Pocket: 2023 HBCU Signing Day Sleepers

Today Brian Pittman, of Pittman’s Pocket breaks down some of 2023’s HBCU Signing Day Sleepers. Anthony Murphy II out of Columbus, Ohio, the 6’4 250 Edge Rusher, has a piercing pass rushing presence in a 3-4 or a good base 4-4-3. Murphy is a havoc of nature off the edge with 4.6 speed. Murphy has speed to rush the passer and drop in coverage. Coach Larry Scott and Howard University Bisons landed a good one in Murphy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jake Haener Scouting Report | Fresno State University QB | 2023 NFL Draft

Jake Haener is no stranger to exceeding expectations and setting new standards of excellence. As a high school senior at Monte Vista High School in Danville, CA, Haener took a squad that went 7-4 the year prior – including a first-round loss in the CIF North Coast Section (NCS) Playoffs – to a 12-1 record and an NCS Division 1 title in only one season. To those who worked with Haener before he cemented his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks to step foot on Monte Vista High School’s campus, it wasn’t surprising to see him take the program to new heights. After all, Haener was a 2016 Elite 11 finalist and 25th-ranked Pro Quarterback prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Despite Haener’s excellent track record and undeniably impressive skill set, many West Coast FBS programs overlooked Haener, thinking he was too small to play at the Pac-12 level. Luckily for Haener, the Washington Huskies – Haener’s “dream school” – were an outlier amongst those Pac-12 programs and offered Haener a scholarship before his senior season, which he immediately accepted.
FRESNO, CA
Concussions in the NFL are a problem | NFL had an increase of 18 percent

The NFL has a huge problem right now. Concussions are the huge problem. According to the Athletic, Concussion rose in the NFL by around 18 percent this year. That is pretty insane, and there was a 60 percent increase in concussions of Quarerbacks and Special Teamers. The NFL acknowledged Friday...
Drew Brees feels Russell Wilson will return to his prime under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the most successful quarterbacks under the tutelage of Sean Payton, and he feels Russell Wilson can take the same steps. Ed Werder posted this tweet today on Drew Brees saying he feels Russell Wilson is entering his prime right now and with Sean Payton things could be looking up big time.
Broncos request interview with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

The current Pittsburgh Steelers Linebackers coach has been requested for an interview with the Denver Broncos for their Defensive Coordinator opening. Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Flores has been one of the most respected defensive minds in the game today but also comes with some controversy after his ousting in Miami. Following his firing, after the 2021 season Flores filed a Lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins that lead to information coming out that cost the Dolphins a 1st and 3rd-round draft pick.
DENVER, CO
Gisele responds to Tom Brady’s news of retiring again

Tom Brady has retired before, but this time he claims it is for good. He lost a lot returning for another year. He could have potentially lost his love and his family. Well, yesterday the star gunslinger announced his retirement yesterday and said this time he meant it. The biggest...
Cincinnati Judge dismisses Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s Aggravated Menacing Case

Cincinnati judge dismissed Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s Aggravated Menacing Case this morning. According to reports, Hamilton County Judge Curt Kissinger signed off on the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office motion for dismissal after Mixon was charged. Judge Kissinger said:. “I will sign the entry of dismissal,” the judge said...
CINCINNATI, OH

