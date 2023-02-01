ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Ventura County man charged with molesting children for nearly a decade

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

A Ventura County man was charged Tuesday for the molestation of two young children for nearly a decade.

The suspect was identified as Aristeo Rivera Ramos, 70, from Oak View, by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Ramos is facing 11 counts of forcible lewd acts on minors under the age of 14, officials said. If convicted, he could face up to 275 years to life in prison.

Authorities say the victims were 6 years old when Ramos began molesting them in 2011, abuse that lasted until 2020.

The children were Ramos’ family members as well, officials said.

Ramos was arrested on Jan. 24 and then released on Jan. 27 under special conditions.

“Terms of his release include staying away from the two victims, all children under 18, and not coming within 10 yards of the fence line his residence shares with an elementary school,” according to arrest documents.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27. The case remains under investigation.

Additional victims or anyone with information about Ramos is asked to contact District Attorney Investigator Yumi Kirk at 805-477-1638.

Amber Swanson
4d ago

Don’t let these types of people out of jail ever…why would an imaginary line stop them from harming another child! Why is our society so uncaring towards children!

Reply
25
Bailey
4d ago

I only wish that there were help for previous victims. all we get is a pat on the back and I'm sorry you went through that. and no way is our system there to help us. if I had the ability I would hope to create a safe space for all of those who are still suffering.

Reply(6)
9
J✧Nyx
4d ago

Wow, I've seen that guy around town before. And they released him back into the community. Well that's lovely, thanks officers

Reply(2)
4
