Bismarck, ND

dwight wandler
3d ago

So MDU, the cost of natural gas is down. Will our bills go down ? I know the answer so I'll just laugh & move on.

KX News

How bad were North Dakota’s winter damages in 2022?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we enter the early months of 2023, many of us are concerned about the possibility of more major blizzards causing winter damage — especially after the storm . But just how bad were the storms in 2022, and how does the damage they caused stack up to the damages experienced […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Hot 97-5

Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?

It's always been my dream to own a piece of hunting land someday. I think it's safe to say that ship has sailed and I have missed my window of opportunity to do so. Land prices are insane and you have to have pretty deep pockets to buy even a small piece of land for recreation.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND House votes down minimum wage increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives rejected a bill today that would have raised the state’s minimum wage. HB 1507 would have raised the state’s minimum wage to $9.00 per hour and would continue increase $0.25 per hour every year. Those opposed to the bill say it would’ve put undue strain on small businesses.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

House Bill 1416 meets some opposition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — House Bill 1416 is offering a way for people in our state to have freedom of choice when it comes to health care. The new bill states that a health insurer, including the Medicaid program, may not obstruct patient choice by excluding a health care provider licensed under the laws of […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota lawmakers vote down minimum wage increase

(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are voting down a minimum wage bill proposed in this year's legislative session. The bill would have boosted the minimum wage to nine dollars an hour with a 25-cent-per-year boost every year. Proponents of the measure said it was needed to keep the state be competitive. Critics argued boosting the minimum wage would hurt struggling small businesses.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
IOWA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND lawmakers turn their sights to the state’s investments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are concerned with some of the places North Dakota has invested its money. Who is the U.S.’s biggest adversary? Odds are good if you ask that question to people around North Dakota, many would said it’s either China or Russia. Yet, the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
KNOX News Radio

Funding secured for ND CTE projects

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed his first bill of the 2023 legislative session providing a $68 million line of credit to help finance the construction of 13 planned career academies across the state – including Grand Forks. In 2021 lawmakers approved $88 million for career academies, including $20 million...
GRAND FORKS, ND
publicnewsservice.org

Regulatory, Tribal Impacts Hang Over ND's Corporate Farming Debate

North Dakota's plan to boost animal agriculture has reignited a thorny issue: loosening restrictions on corporate ownership of farms. The state said it's about competition, but there are renewed concerns about environmental setbacks, as well as tribal considerations. A bill in the Legislature would bring some big changes to a...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota ranks first for winter weather damage in country

(Fargo, ND) -- Winter weather is a close friend to us in North Dakota, but it also causes a lot of issues, and damages. ServiceMaster Restore, a global leader in natural disaster response and restoration services for both residential and commercial clients, says the peace garden state ranks first in winter weather damage across the U.S.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Montana’s Gianforte calls for answers on Chinese balloon

BILLINGS, Mont. (KFYR) – Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, wrote to the Biden Administration, demanding answers on the balloon. He wrote the Secretary of the U.S. Department of defense, saying, “...Ultimately the chief responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and security of the American people. The people of the United States and Montana deserve full, prompt answers.”
MONTANA STATE

