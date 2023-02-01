Read full article on original website
dwight wandler
3d ago
So MDU, the cost of natural gas is down. Will our bills go down ? I know the answer so I'll just laugh & move on.
How bad were North Dakota’s winter damages in 2022?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we enter the early months of 2023, many of us are concerned about the possibility of more major blizzards causing winter damage — especially after the storm . But just how bad were the storms in 2022, and how does the damage they caused stack up to the damages experienced […]
Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?
It's always been my dream to own a piece of hunting land someday. I think it's safe to say that ship has sailed and I have missed my window of opportunity to do so. Land prices are insane and you have to have pretty deep pockets to buy even a small piece of land for recreation.
Check Out These Hilarious ‘Definitions’ Of North Dakota & Minnesota
Sometimes you find yourself with a little too much time on your hands. When that happens, you start looking up strange things on the internet. That's exactly what I did today, and I have to say, the results of my search didn't disappoint. You might not know this, but you...
KFYR-TV
ND House votes down minimum wage increase
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives rejected a bill today that would have raised the state’s minimum wage. HB 1507 would have raised the state’s minimum wage to $9.00 per hour and would continue increase $0.25 per hour every year. Those opposed to the bill say it would’ve put undue strain on small businesses.
House Bill 1416 meets some opposition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — House Bill 1416 is offering a way for people in our state to have freedom of choice when it comes to health care. The new bill states that a health insurer, including the Medicaid program, may not obstruct patient choice by excluding a health care provider licensed under the laws of […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers vote down minimum wage increase
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are voting down a minimum wage bill proposed in this year's legislative session. The bill would have boosted the minimum wage to nine dollars an hour with a 25-cent-per-year boost every year. Proponents of the measure said it was needed to keep the state be competitive. Critics argued boosting the minimum wage would hurt struggling small businesses.
KELOLAND TV
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers turn their sights to the state’s investments
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are concerned with some of the places North Dakota has invested its money. Who is the U.S.’s biggest adversary? Odds are good if you ask that question to people around North Dakota, many would said it’s either China or Russia. Yet, the...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Legislature: Several bills fall short, while others on domestic violence, transparency, investment heard
(Bismarck, ND) -- The true definition of a mixed bag after a busy Thursday in the North Dakota State Legislature. The North Dakota House isn't moving forward with paid family leave legislation. The House rejected a bill that would have created a statewide family leave program. The proposal would have...
There's Millions Of Unclaimed Cash & Property In North Dakota
Type in your name on a state-run website to find out if some of it might be yours.
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
KNOX News Radio
Funding secured for ND CTE projects
Gov. Doug Burgum has signed his first bill of the 2023 legislative session providing a $68 million line of credit to help finance the construction of 13 planned career academies across the state – including Grand Forks. In 2021 lawmakers approved $88 million for career academies, including $20 million...
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
publicnewsservice.org
Regulatory, Tribal Impacts Hang Over ND's Corporate Farming Debate
North Dakota's plan to boost animal agriculture has reignited a thorny issue: loosening restrictions on corporate ownership of farms. The state said it's about competition, but there are renewed concerns about environmental setbacks, as well as tribal considerations. A bill in the Legislature would bring some big changes to a...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota ranks first for winter weather damage in country
(Fargo, ND) -- Winter weather is a close friend to us in North Dakota, but it also causes a lot of issues, and damages. ServiceMaster Restore, a global leader in natural disaster response and restoration services for both residential and commercial clients, says the peace garden state ranks first in winter weather damage across the U.S.
KFYR-TV
Montana’s Gianforte calls for answers on Chinese balloon
BILLINGS, Mont. (KFYR) – Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, wrote to the Biden Administration, demanding answers on the balloon. He wrote the Secretary of the U.S. Department of defense, saying, “...Ultimately the chief responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and security of the American people. The people of the United States and Montana deserve full, prompt answers.”
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
North Dakota anglers ask for break on hosting fishing contests
Supporters of the bill argue the fee is too costly and is preventing more North Dakota high schools from starting their own fishing teams.
10 Cringey Things About North Dakota Every Resident Will Agree With
I'm just going to jump right in. *Insert swan dive*. 1. People That Complain About The Lark's Friday Night Fireworks. Question: Can we just have one cute thing? Why is it, that people who chose and continue to choose to live near the ballpark complain about this every Summer?. We...
