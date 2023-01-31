Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
talentrecap.com
Simon Cowell Reportedly Set on Fire in Scary ‘BGT’ Performance
Simon Cowell was reportedly set on fire in a scary performance on Britain’s Got Talent, which has recently been filming auditions for Series 16. According to the new report, Cowell had no idea what was about to happen during the stunt. Simon Cowell Set on Fire During BGT Performance.
talentrecap.com
Meet The Voices of Hope Children’s Choir, Children with Uplifting Voices on ‘AGT All-Stars’
The Voice of Hope Children’s Choir performs inspiring music in order to boost the spirits of all who hear it. The non-profit choir showcased their incredible talent on AGT with a cause and a clear goal in mind. Whether that goal is to win America’s Got Talent All Stars or something else, they are sure to deliver unforgettable performances.
talentrecap.com
Who is ‘AGT’s Favorite Prankster, Sethward?” Here’s Everything to Know About Him
A novelty act through and through, Sethward has become a recognizable performer on America’s Got Talent due to his multiple joke auditions. Despite nobody ever taking his auditions seriously, Sethward surprisingly got picked as one of the 60 acts on AGT All Stars. Will he compete for real this time? Here’s everything you need to know about AGT‘s favorite prankster.
talentrecap.com
Meet Brandon Leake, The One of a Kind ‘AGT’ Winner Competing in ‘AGT All-Stars’
The winner of America’s Got Talent season 15 is the one and only spoken-word poet that has ever won the popular show. His passion for his work has propelled his career to new heights even after the show. Now an award-winning poet and motivational speaker, Leake is looking to solidify himself as one of the very best on AGT All Stars.
talentrecap.com
Blake Shelton Does a Backyard Joyride On His Lawnmower
Blake Shelton may have his final season on The Voice coming up, but that doesn’t stop him from having fun in his backyard. As seen on an Instagram, Shelton recently filmed a lawnmower joyride through the snow-covered field of his Oklahoma property. Blake Shelton Rides His Lawnmower Through The...
talentrecap.com
Terry Crews Says Judges Don’t Matter in ‘AGT All-Stars’
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has recently talked reasons why he loves hosting America’s Got Talent’s newest extension AGT All-Stars. He also mentioned why the opinion of the panel of judges don’t hold water during the spin-off series. Terry Crews Says He’s Glad to Host AGT All-Stars...
talentrecap.com
Rita Ora Might Give Up ‘The Masked Singer UK’ As She Films Upcoming Movie
Pop star Rita Ora recently hinted the possibility of leaving The Masked Singer UK to give way for her schedule of filming her upcoming movie. The singer also addressed the ongoing rumors that she, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson are having a throuple. Rita Ora Hints at Quitting The Masked...
talentrecap.com
Meet Brett Loudermilk, The Sword Swallower Who Freaked Out Sofia Vergara
Brett Loudermilk shocked everyone when he swallowed three swords at once back in America’s Got Talent season 15. Now, he’s taking the stage again as a contender in AGT All-Stars. Let’s get to know him more. Brett Loudermilk Learned Sword Swallowing Through Phone Calls. Brett Loudermilk immediately...
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson Seals Historic Role as the First Woman to Host NFL Honors
Amid hectic schedule, global superstar Kelly Clarkson is set to host the 12th Annual NFL Honors this month. Amazingly, this will mark history for the Emmy and Grammy-Award winning artist as she becomes the first ever woman to lead the groundbreaking event. Kelly Clarkson Set to Lead the 2023 NFL...
talentrecap.com
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Publicly Debut Baby Daughter Malti
Former The Voice coach Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra recently introduced their baby daughter Malti to the public during the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony. Malti recently celebrated her first birthday. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Introduce Baby Malti. Jonas and Chopra have been private...
talentrecap.com
JoJo Siwa’s Girl Group XOMG Pop Launches New Halloween Costumes
Teen pop group XOMG Pop has announced their latest commercial project this year. Apparently, the girl band is launching a colorful set of Halloween costumes amid fall. Before January ended, XOMG Pop dropped a great news for their fans. Seemingly, the pop group is thinking ahead of time as they have already designed a costume for Halloween. On Instagram, the group posted a photo of the colorful piece, a glittery and festive jacket with a popping “XOMG” stapled in front.
talentrecap.com
Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Hasn’t Been as Active on Social Media
Former The Voice Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran recently took to Instagram to share why he hasn’t been as active on social media in recent years. The singer posted a video explaining that “turbulent things” in his personal life kept him from sharing much online. Ed Sheeran Explains...
talentrecap.com
Rapper Flau’Jae Delivers Powerful Performance in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared an early release clip from Monday night’s new show, featuring Flau’Jae. The teenage rapper, who first appeared on AGT Season 13, delivered a powerful performance that made judge Simon Cowell emotional. Flau’Jae Performs in AGT: All-Stars Early Release. Flau’Jae was...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Koko Iwasaki Gets Emotional After Getting Engaged
Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Koko Iwasaki got emotional after celebrating her engagement. For those who may not know, Iwasaki got engaged to fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum Kiki Nyemchek in November 2022. Koko Iwasaki Shared Her Emotional Engagement Party. Iwasaki has been completely open to...
talentrecap.com
Meet ‘AGT All-Stars’ Beloved Dog Act Lukas & Falco
Lukas & Falco stepped in America’s Got Talent season 14 as a canine freestyle duo. But before that, this team had already one Got Talent win under their belt, them being winners of Das Supertalent 2013. This year, they will try to snatch another with their adorable dog-centric acts.
talentrecap.com
Meet Flau’jae, ‘AGT All-Stars’ Athletic Rap Star
Flau’jae Johnson graced America’s Got Talent as a teenage girl who intends to follow the footsteps of her late father. When she rapped her original song “Guns Down,” no hearts weren’t touched after her performance. Today, she’s coming back onstage through AGT All-Stars, let’s get to know her more.
talentrecap.com
‘CGT’ Judge Trish Stratus Canceled Her WrestleCon Appearance, Tends to Her Daughter
Canada’s Got Talent judge and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced her withdrawal from a planned WrestleCon appearance this weekend. Motherly duties looks to be the main reason she canceled her visit, with her six-year-old daughter not feeling well. Trish Stratus Cancels WrestleCon Appearance. The WWE Royal Rumble...
