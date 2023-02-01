If you still have time to get to Vegas and place your bets on which member of the team doesn’t make it out alive in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, you might want to consider putting some coin down on Drax. Dave Bautista has consistently said that Vol. 3 would be his last turn as Drax as he looks to find “meatier parts” and “more dramatic roles” as he grows his acting career. Bautista has been so consistent in his stance that the actor is beginning to question why the stance is even newsworthy at this point, something he expounded on in a visit to The Tonight Show while promoting his new film, M. Night Shyamalan‘s Knock at the Cabin.

