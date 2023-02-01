Read full article on original website
Parts of southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Dallas shut down due to icy roads, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 over Clarendon Drive were shut down for several hours due to icy conditions that have caused major traffic issues on roadways Friday. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that all lanes were shut down due to the highway being...
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
fox4news.com
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
Update: Traffic clears after vehicle fire caused delays in Argyle
Update: The traffic has cleared. A Denton fire investigator is working to determine what caused the vehicle fire. Original story: The Argyle Police Department Friday urged drivers to avoid certain parts of I-35W and Crawford Road because of significant traffic delays. A vehicle fire in Denton is forced I-35W northbound...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Marina Roof Covered in Ice Partially Collapses on Boats at Joe Pool Lake
Damage is being assessed after a part of the roof collapsed over several slips at Lynn Creek Marina on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the area Friday morning. The roof over one dock at the marina partially collapsed onto several boats. It's not known...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Our Guys Have Been Working Tirelessly': Garland City Crews Work Around the Clock
In some areas of Garland Thursday the layers of ice proved to be heavy for some trees. “I’ve heard of an outage that has tree branches on the lines, a couple of those actually,” said Elizabeth Kimbrough, Electric Communications Manager for Garland Power & Light. At one point...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Drivers in Southern Dallas County Navigate Icy Roads Wednesday
In Southern Dallas County, side streets were covered in ice as North Texas faced its third day of winter weather. Charles Wickersham took extra measures to get to the grocery store in his F-150 pickup truck. “It is full of firewood. See, that way you can tell my tires got...
North Texas driver shares warning after ice flies off a car, shattering his windshield
FORNEY, Texas — As temperatures rise and streets thaw, there are more drivers on roads, and that means ice is also flying off the tops of cars and trucks. With both a truck and experience living in a New Mexico ski town, Michael Frey spent Wednesday evening driving neighbors who needed rides to doctors’ appointments and work, but on his way back from dropping off a nurse, a sheet of ice flew off the car in from of him and shattered his windshield.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott Issues Winter Storm Disaster Declaration in Denton County, Other Counties
Texas Governor Greg Abbott ( R ) has issued a disaster declaration for seven counties, including Denton County, after this week’s winter storm that caused property damage, travel disruptions and power outages. “The State of Texas has provided all assistance requested throughout the severe weather this week and we...
Black ice and freezing fog: Bridges and overpasses could have a glaze of ice in areas that see fog Saturday morning
DALLAS — Temps are starting to warm up, but there is still a chance of some black ice and freezing fog Saturday morning. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende a Dallas el miércoles. Here's what you need to know...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Getting Healthcare Heroes to Work During the Winter Storm
For days, emergency officials have urged drivers to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. But essential workers have had no choice, especially those in the healthcare field. While many hospitals have created space within their facilities for staff to sleep, many others are having to stay in...
fortworthreport.org
Freezing rain and potential power outages threaten Tarrant County. Here are tips to stay safe.
North Texas is entering the third round of a winter storm that has brought thunder, sleet and freezing rain to the Metroplex. The National Weather Service expects up to 0.5 inches of ice to accumulate on roads, with conditions expected to worsen Wednesday night and into Thursday morning thanks to additional freezing rain. An ice storm warning is in place across 14 counties, including Tarrant, through at least 9 a.m. Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Leaves Some Travelers Stranded, Others Brace Icy Conditions
The latest wave of wintry precipitation has left some travelers stranded in Fort Worth, as others brave icy conditions to get to their destinations. Eric Fink left Austin early Wednesday morning to get to South Dakota, where he said he will visit national parks. “Nothing says adventure time like driving...
WFAA
DFW ice storm: When will the freezing rain end?
WFAA meteorologists say the rain could return to normal overnight Wednesday. Until then, the wintry weather cou.
WFAA
DFW weather: One more freeze tonight
More clouds moving in. Areas of fog develop after midnight. Freezing fog possible.
Garland resident volunteers to drive people to the store, pull cars out of ditches during ice storm
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - You may not want to get out in this weather but for a lot of North Texans, they need to for food, prescriptions, work and a lot of other important reasons. In Garland, some volunteers have been coming to the rescue of a lot of people over the last 48 hours. Rain and ice fell throughout the day making it harder to get roads and highways cleared. Rather than putting yourself in danger and trying to drive on this, you can reach out to some of the winter storm warriors who can get you where you're going or...
People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm
DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
kurv.com
Fire Engine Stolen And Crashed
A Fort Worth fire engine is temporarily out of service with minor damage after somebody stole it. Firefighters responded before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a medical call at the Deluxe Inn Motel on the South Freeway. As they were treating the patient, a thief made off with their fire engine.
KWTX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 South closed at SH77 in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Interstate 35 South is closed at SH 77, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday. The sheriff’s office reported “multiple crashes” and said the bridge over SH 77 near the TA Travel Center “is one solid sheet off ice with large trucks not able to make it up.”
WFAA
DFW ICE STORM: Are we finally melting?
WFAA's Megan Mitchell had an update from Fort Worth, where some of the ice was turning to slush. Here's what we're seeing.
