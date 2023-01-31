ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Grammy nominee and Houstonian Tobe Nwigwe talks about life in Houston

HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11. Houstonian hip-hop artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe is up for Best New Artist, though he’s been at it for a while. Tobe will star in the new Transformer movie this summer and you can currently watch him on the hit Netflix series, Mo, which features fellow Houstonian and comedian Mo Amer.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

History in the making? All eyes on Beyoncé for 2023 Grammys. Here's why.

Houston's own Beyoncé has the chance to make Grammy history this year. She's up for nine Grammy Awards and only needs four to beat the record for most overall Grammy wins. "Because they give out a lot of awards at what they call the premiere ceremony before the show, it's very possible she could break the record before the show even starts," said Jem Aswad, Variety's deputy music editor.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood

SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
SANTA FE, TX
KHOU

City of Houston awarded $29M grant for Bissonnet redesign project

HOUSTON — Houston will get nearly $29 million to make one of its busiest and deadliest streets safer. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for upgrades along a 7-mile stretch of Bissonnet Street from South Dairy Ashford Road to Hillcroft Avenue. Houston’s grant was the largest out...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Rare Disease Awareness Month

The director of Nerve & Muscle Center Of Texas, Dr. Aziz Shaibani, is a board-certified neurologist specialized in disorders of muscles and nerves. Dr. Shaibani is the author of the award-winning standard teaching book, "A Video Atlas of Neuromuscular Disorders." He is also the principal author of the "Coping with Myasthenia Gravis" book.
KHOU

Galveston County DA: Santa Fe gunman still not competent to stand trial

Dimitrios Pagourtzis will remain in a North Texas hospital, according to Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, who called the news ‘disappointing.’. “The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” Roady said in a statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”
SANTA FE, TX
KHOU

Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
HOUSTON, TX

