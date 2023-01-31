Read full article on original website
Houston's own Grammy-nominated Robert Glasper talks high school, love of music
HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11 and Houston will be in the building. Among the nominees is Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter, Robert Glasper. He is up for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.”
Grammy nominee and Houstonian Tobe Nwigwe talks about life in Houston
HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards are this Sunday on KHOU 11. Houstonian hip-hop artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe is up for Best New Artist, though he’s been at it for a while. Tobe will star in the new Transformer movie this summer and you can currently watch him on the hit Netflix series, Mo, which features fellow Houstonian and comedian Mo Amer.
As Grammys approach, Lyle Lovett spoke to Ron Treviño about his nomination and the Houston music scene
HOUSTON — Lyle Lovett’s favorite guitar shop is Collings Guitars in Austin. “They are my favorite guitars to play on stage,” he said. And when Lyle sees a guitar, well, that's when the magic starts. The man from Klein said he's honored to be nominated for a...
History in the making? All eyes on Beyoncé for 2023 Grammys. Here's why.
Houston's own Beyoncé has the chance to make Grammy history this year. She's up for nine Grammy Awards and only needs four to beat the record for most overall Grammy wins. "Because they give out a lot of awards at what they call the premiere ceremony before the show, it's very possible she could break the record before the show even starts," said Jem Aswad, Variety's deputy music editor.
Meet The Floral Artist & Owner Of Fulshear Floral Design + Get Expert Flower Arrangement Tips
To learn more about Fulshear Floral Design and to place an order visit their website for more details. Plus, stay connected with Ace Berry and give him a follow on social media:. @aceinfullbloom or @fulshearfloraldesign on Instagram or @AceinFullBloom on TikTok.
Spotlighting Black-owned businesses across Houston area
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses across the Houston area. With nearly 23% of African Americans making Houston's population, Black culture is cemented throughout our city. That's why it's no surprise that you can find Black-owned businesses just about anywhere across the Houston area, including downtown, the museum district, and the many Black communities that make Houston, Houston.
New 'Lunar Mars Facility' will simulate surfaces of both the moon and Mars at Space Center Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Space Center Houston said its new facility will help NASA astronauts get ready to return to the moon and eventually travel to Mars. The high-tech facility will simulate conditions on both surfaces and you'll be able to watch the astronauts in action. NASA is no stranger...
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
'People are closing down' | Frozen custard shop cuts staff hours due to cost of eggs
HOUSTON — The high egg prices are having an impact on a lot of people, but none as much as those who depend on eggs for their businesses. Frozen custard, by law, must contain a minimum percentage of egg yolks. It has made these past few months more expensive for the owners of a longtime frozen custard spot.
Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood
SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
How symptoms of a heart attack can be different among men and women
HOUSTON, Texas — A lot of people wore red Friday in support of the American Heart Association’s annual 'Go Red for Women' day. It’s designed to increase awareness for women’s heart health and heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women. But what...
City of Houston awarded $29M grant for Bissonnet redesign project
HOUSTON — Houston will get nearly $29 million to make one of its busiest and deadliest streets safer. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money for upgrades along a 7-mile stretch of Bissonnet Street from South Dairy Ashford Road to Hillcroft Avenue. Houston’s grant was the largest out...
Klein ISD students certified by IRS to help people prepare their taxes
KLEIN, Texas — Teenagers may be the last folks you’d want to help with your taxes, but some specially certified students in Klein ISD will be offering assistance to qualifying clients for free through April 15. “We’re a lot more mature than people think we are,” said Klein...
Rare Disease Awareness Month
The director of Nerve & Muscle Center Of Texas, Dr. Aziz Shaibani, is a board-certified neurologist specialized in disorders of muscles and nerves. Dr. Shaibani is the author of the award-winning standard teaching book, "A Video Atlas of Neuromuscular Disorders." He is also the principal author of the "Coping with Myasthenia Gravis" book.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
Maria Rios' body was found at a new house on Green Jay Lane. Police said her company had been contracted to clean the house when it was finished.
CenterPoint sends crews to help those left in the dark across Texas, company says
HOUSTON — Dozens of CenterPoint workers from Houston were sent Friday to help our neighbors in Austin get power back from the winter storm. Austin is by far the hardest hit with some 150,000 customers, including homes and businesses, that were still in the dark Friday morning as temperatures rested in the 30s.
'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights
HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week. "What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday. He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared...
Galveston County DA: Santa Fe gunman still not competent to stand trial
Dimitrios Pagourtzis will remain in a North Texas hospital, according to Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, who called the news ‘disappointing.’. “The treating physicians at the North Texas State Hospital have reported that Santa Fe High School shooting defendant Dimitrios Pagourtzis has not yet been restored to competency to stand trial,” Roady said in a statement. “They have requested that he be recommitted to their facility for up to 12 months so that they can continue their efforts to restore him to competency. This is extremely disappointing news, especially as we near the five-year anniversary of these tragic murders. Nevertheless, we remain committed to seeing this case tried and seeing that justice is done.”
Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
