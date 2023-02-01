Revive Alaska church building for sale amid questions over use of $750K in federal funds

Read full article on original website
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
alaskasnewssource.com
Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last month, an Alaska’s News Source investigation uncovered how the Anchorage Assembly awarded $750,000 to a nonprofit group called Revive Alaska Community Services (RACS) to build a food pantry in South Anchorage, but that group used the money to purchase a church in Midtown instead.
alaskapublic.org
New developments in Anchorage’s homeless services | Alaska Insight
In late February, Catholic Social Services in Anchorage will open its new 3rd Avenue Navigation Center. The center will act as a day shelter to connect Anchorage’s homeless population with important support services — filling a large gap in the city’s response. Robin Dempsey, CEO of Catholic...
alaskapublic.org
Why Alaska’s homelessness experts are ambivalent about the point-in-time count
In an office conference room in Anchorage on Monday evening, volunteers loaded up 1-gallon Ziploc bags with personal hygiene products and snacks. The spread on the conference table included wet wipes, toothbrushes, socks, fruit and veggie pouches, granola bars, Pringles and Kool-Aid. “We’re making care kits for individuals who we’ll...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Pacific University addresses swimming lesson shortage
tourcounsel.com
Dimond Center | Shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska
The Dimond Center is a regional shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska, United States, located on the southwest corner of East Dimond Boulevard and the Old Seward Highway in south Anchorage. This is the largest enclosed mall in the state of Alaska, though the open-air Tikahtnu Commons in NE Anchorage has a greater GLA.
mixfmalaska.com
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. SUPSALV’s contractor, Global PCCI (GPC), simulated an oil...
alaskasnewssource.com
Statewide veteran organizations gather at one table to talk partnership
kdll.org
Kenai considers allowing some chickens on more city properties
It’s cold and snowing in Nikiski, but the hens in Lisa Hansen’s backyard coop don’t seem to mind. “So these are some of the ladies,” Hansen cooed to the hens Friday. “Hi girls!”. The eight hens are just a portion of Hansen’s flock. She’s in...
Dark money group weaponizes Demboski resignation letter, sends edited version to Anchorage voters
The dark money group known as the 907 Initiative, headed up by a former Anchorage Daily News reporter, has gone on an offensive against Mayor Dave Bronson again. The group has a massive radio ad buy and is mailing out an edited version of former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski’s resignation letter, in which she makes numerous accusations about improper contracts being signed by the city.
kinyradio.com
1023 Diesel & Fleet of Wasilla fined $65,000 for Clean Air Act Violations
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that 1023 Diesel and Fleet, Inc., of Wasilla, Alaska paid a $65,000 penalty for the illegal sale and installation of aftermarket products that disable vehicle emission control systems, known as defeat devices. "Diesel emissions are known health threats,"...
police1.com
Correctional Officer 2 (SW23.02B)
Alaska Department Of Corrections - Anchorage, Alaska. Are you looking to expand your current experience in corrections and/or law enforcement?. Want a job that's challenging and rewarding at the same time?. The Department of Corrections is recruiting for multiple Correctional Officer 2 positions. This is a continuous recruitment posting, if...
alaskasnewssource.com
APD Body cameras still unknown when they will come
Di Grappa pulls out of District 4 Assembly race, leaving Rivera vs. Szanto for midtown
Jenny Di Grappa, a liberal who filed to run against Felix Rivera in District 4 for the Anchorage Assembly, pulled out of the race this week. Although she missed the withdrawal deadline, the Anchorage Municipal Clerk has crossed her name off the list, and she won’t appear on the April 4 ballot, and won’t take votes away from Rivera.
kinyradio.com
Bus drivers strike in Alaska’s 2nd-largest school district
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - Bus drivers in Alaska's second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices. The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s “last, best, final offer.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage unsheltered population counted
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod race gears up with busy February and March
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 51st running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will begin in downtown Anchorage just four weeks from now, but the work — and the fun — is already well underway. Mushers, volunteers and Iditarod Trail Committee members will all be working right up until the race start. Here is a list of the upcoming Iditarod activities that will keep fans and volunteers busy until the first Saturday in March.
radiokenai.com
M5.0 Earthquake Recorded 16 Miles South Of Mount Spurr
According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, a magnitude 5.0 event occurred at 05:48 AM on 2/2, located 68 miles deep and 36 miles W of Tyonek. This earthquake was felt in many Kenai Peninsula communities and as far as Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
February snow and rain for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day is tomorrow for Alaska, a day when the Lower 48 states mark Groundhog Day. Will the marmot see its shadow? Will it even venture out of its den to care whether there is weeks left of winter or not? Usually in Alaska, winter stays longer than it does in the rest of the United States.
